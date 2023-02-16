Brick City Grille, a new steak and shrimp restaurant, is opening today in downtown Culpeper.

The restaurant is the culmination of a dream by head chef Quania Norris. Also known as “Q”, Norris has been a presence in kitchens in the Culpeper area for over 25 years, most recently as the chef at The Pier seafood restaurant before it closed its doors last year. Brick City Grille will be the first restaurant he’s owned.

Norris said that he grew up with cooks in his family. This allowed him to cook for family and friends and get enjoyment from seeing “a really great meal bring people together.”

“To have the opportunity to bring what I love, cooking to those around me and combine it with a family atmosphere is the best of both worlds. I know that everyone will enjoy the food, great service that we offer and want to keep coming back.”

In 2021, Norris partnered with Jan Cartwright and created Brick City Catering. The company catered an array of events, such as birthdays and weddings, offering cuisines that will be front and center in the new restaurant.

Brick City Grille is also the first restaurant for Cartwright, who had spent the previous 30 years in the healthcare field. She believes she’s chosen a good business partner in Norris due to his experience and his passion for the culinary arts.

“This has been a long time dream of his and we are now able to see what comes of it. “I’ve learned a lot from Q. The different ways of cooking and enjoying it along the way. I would bake cakes, brownies and pies when I was younger with my grandmother on Sunday after church. This is now something that I like to do just as much.”

The bistro-style restaurant’s menu will include dishes such as a steak and cheese sandwich served on Texas toast, along with seafood and southern fare.

The eatery’s owners hope Brick City attracts families and others looking for a relaxing place to dine. They intend to feature local talent and host community events, such as crab racing.

The restaurant, located at 201 S. East Street will be open Tuesday-Thursday from noon to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight; and Sundays from noon to 11 p.m. It will be closed on Mondays.