Brisk weather, turnout for mid-terms in Culpeper

Like the weather, voting in Culpeper County for the mid-term election was brisk as residents came in a steady stream to polling locations to select from 7th District congressional candidates, incumbent Abigail Spanberger for the Democrats and Republican nominee Yesli Vega.

“It’s a matter of values and the direction the country is going,” said Bill Schneider, a volunteer for the Culpeper Republican Committee, manning the booth outside of the Pearl Sample Precinct at the Carver Center.

Spanberger is a good person, he said. “But I don’t think how she has voted has done us any favors in regards to inflation, crime and the border.”

Publicity lauds how bi-partisan Spanberger is, he added.

“She hasn’t been bipartisan on these issues,” Schneider said. “She’s been quiet.”

Sharon Gunther stood with Culpeper Democrats, supporting Spanberger Tuesday outside the Carver Center.

“I’m passionate about the cause—this year especially,” she said, referring to some of Vega’s positions.

Gunther added, “I’m not real political. Our neighbors are Republican and Democrat and we all love other. It’s the whole national thing.”

Charles Jameson, with Culpeper Democrats, said Spanbeger is one representative that takes time to speak with and take care of her constituents.

“You know who stands with you, and by you,” he said.

Eastern View High School senior Edgar Hartman, at age 17, can’t vote yet, but he took the opportunity on Election Day to get in service project hours for government class. It was his first time working as a campaign volunteer.

Hartman said he liked Spanberger, but wasn’t too familiar with her positions.

“It’s just that I don’t like any of Vega’s policies,” the high schooler said.

Inside the polling place, Chief Officer of the Election Don Doyle reported a steady turnout and a line at the door Tuesday morning to vote. He said the election results would be accurate.

Culpeper voters filled in paper ballots which were then entered into a scanner, recording and counting the vote. Every hour, election workers check the scanner figure to the poll book to make sure they match, Doyle said.

“I feel confident is it is secure because you have all the checks and all the people,” he said of cross-checking among poll workers.

Culpeper County Electoral Board Secretary Clive Richmond was checking in at Pearl Sample Precinct Tuesday morning on his way around to all 15 local voting sites.

“Very smooth,” he said of the state of voting in Culpeper Tuesday.

Pearl Sample voters Edward and Debra Moore, a retired married couple from Culpeper, voted at the Carver Center—in the former Black regional high school where they both attended during segregation.

Mrs. Moore said the economy was her top issue.

“The inflation and the prices being too high,” she said.

The couple lives off of Social Security. He is a retired truck driver and she is a retired factory worker.

“We hope they don’t take our Social Security away—that’s all we have,” Debra Moore said.

Asked if they felt the politicians in Washington could help with inflation, Edward Moore spoke up.

“We hope and pray they do,” he said. “If not, what are we leaving for our children and grandchildren?”

Culpeper County Electoral Board Chairman James Holmes was at the Carver Center Tuesday morning checking in with poll workers.

“Seems like everything is ok—we are grateful for that,” he said.

The Virginia General Assembly earlier this year recognized Holmes for working local elections for over 35 years.

“Some of the things I have seen, it’s just wonderful to have things moving nicely without any issues,” he said.

Holmes said the elections are secure.

“Just like all the [national] cases have proven, any claims of impropriety were not valid,” he said. “All of our officers have always maintained proper integrity and decorum. When people are willing to do what is right, you don’t have to worry about that.”

Over at the West Fairfax Precinct, more than 500 had voted before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the county’s largest voting site—located in town at Culpeper United Methodist Church.

Republican Party volunteer Nancy Rice told why she was supporting Vega.

“She comes down on all the main points I am really concerned with—she’s pro-life, and sensible about the economy and inflation,” Rice said

Inside the polling location, Chief Officer of the Election Ben Rose noted a larger turnout than the first election he worked—last year’s primary.

“The voting machine is working fine, no issue with the poll book, the line are not too long and the different campaigns outside are abiding by the rules,” Rose said.

He decided to get involved with local elections in 2020 when COVID was targeting the elderly.

“I had always seen older people working the polls so I thought younger, healthier people should also step into these roles to help out,” Rose said.