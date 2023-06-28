Broken trust emerged as a theme during Tuesday’s sentencing of a former Culpeper County Public Schools paraprofessional and prominent local gospel artist who pleaded guilty in a teen sexting case that surfaced last year.

Craig Alexander “Alex” Smith, 48, left the circuit courtroom in handcuffs after being sentenced by Judge Dale Durrer to seven months active jail time on two felony charges—using a computer to solicit nude photos from a minor and taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a supervisory relationship.

“I take complete and full responsibility for my actions,” said Smith at allocution, near the end of a more than two-hour hearing. “I am ashamed of my actions and how it has affected (the teen victim) and his family … I never meant to cause so much hurt.”

The Culpeper native, in pleading guilty earlier this year, admitted he asked one of his summer school students from Culpeper County High School, a 15-year-old male, to send him a photo of his genitalia in exchange for delivering a cell phone charger to his house on the date of June 21, 2022.

Smith also admitted he gave the teen multiple rides home without the knowledge of his parents, according to court documents. In addition, the former CCPS employee gave the teen a cell phone, which he used to regularly communicate with the teen on messenger using an iPad, as well as with other CCHS students, according to court documents.

Smith’s mother cried from the courtroom gallery as her son was led away Tuesday by deputies, as did others among more than three dozen family and community members who came out to show support for the defendant.

Smith was a special education paraprofessional at Culpeper County High School in the 2021-22 academic year slated to become a long-term choir substitute. He was a former worship leader at Culpeper Baptist Church, choir director at Rising Zion Baptist Church in Jeffersonton and former director of the Blue Ridge Chorale.

Victim impact statement: lack of trust

The teen’s mother, on the stand in the courtroom, gave a victim impact statement with a strong voice to begin proceedings, saying her son was 15 when the crime took place, not 16 as reported by authorities. She went to police immediately around that time with suspicions that a teacher was grooming her son.

The teen had a birthday around the time of the sexting incident and had turned 16 by the time Smith was arrested by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office on July 12, 2022.

The teen’s mom in court, with hurt, frustration and betrayal in her voice, repeated over and over “lack of trust” in the local school system. Adults expect school system employees will protect, not hurt their children, the mom stated, who also said she works in nursing.

“He had given him a phone and was telling him to lie about it! He caused a child not to tell the truth.”

Her son has dropped out of CCHS because of the shame and embarrassment he feels over what happened. He is currently enrolled in a vocational training program out of state, and will not get to experience his senior year with his friends, according to his mother.

“That was his high school! He was going to graduate a year early,” she said. “He should be graduating with his classmates and friends. He left because he is carrying around the shame that has taken place. He had to leave the state.”

The mom said she had no idea who Smith was.

“This man took our son home without our permission,” she said. “Broke the trust, didn’t even call to tell me. This man came to where we live.”

Before he left, her son was sleeping with a knife under his pillow out of fear, the mother stated. She and her husband sleep in fear as well, constantly checking to see if their doors and windows are locked, worrying Smith will return. She said her son’s demeanor dramatically changed during the weeks-long interactions with Smith and that she knew instantly something was wrong.

“I see him spin out of control,” the mother said in court. “He said he will never trust another man or teacher in his life because (Smith) violated his trust.”

Fear, sickening and disgusting were emotions she used to further describe the impact of the crimes to her family.

In defense of Smith

Defense attorney Amy Harper presented a stack of letters in support of Smith from community, family and church members. She noted most were present in the courtroom for the sentencing hearing Tuesday.

The Rev. Jerome Gibson, Rising Zion Baptist Church pastor, got on the stand to speak for Smith, saying the defendant was choir director for six years. Since being arrested and charged in the case, Smith has grown spiritually and is remorseful for what he did and for the suffering of his family, the victim’s family and the community, Gibson asid.

Smith’s actions were “out of character,” the reverend said, stating he trusted Smith in every situation.

“I would say he’s an honest person, very gifted, anointed,” Gibson said in court. What he did was “very unbecoming of his character,” he added. “I said, it’s not Craig.”

Asked by Harper if it would ever occur again, the reverend responded, “No, I believe he has learned from this situation.”

Sheena Mosely also spoke on behalf of Smith, saying she has known him for over 30 years, has worked with him in the arts and music and that she is married to his cousin. She said he wouldn’t intentionally hurt anyone.

Smith, as part of his punishment, will be on the Virginia Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life.

“What does his future look like?” said Mosely. “It will never change his character as a person.”

She added on cross examination by Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Owens that Smith should have known it was wrong. Mosely said she had no concerns about Smith being back in the community.

“I was hurt because I always thought of him as my little brother,” she said.

Owens called Culpeper Baptist Church pastor Dan Carlton to the stand who testified that Smith, in addition to all of his other positions, worked with third-fifth graders in the afterschool program at the church’s Child Development Center daycare.

“There were never any allegations against him?” Owens asked, and the pastor replied no.

“I am here because I am pastor of Culpeper Baptist Church and am concerned about a parishioner and other parishioners,” Carlton said. “There is a lot of emotion in this room and regardless of what happens I need to pastor people.”

Trust breached, closing arguments

The case is bigger than the victim’s family, Owens said. It’s an issue of trust, the prosecutor continued. When the case first surfaced, how many parents had to sit down with their children and discuss any interactions with the defendant, he asked.

Reading from a psychosexual evaluation ordered by the court for Smith, Owens described a pattern of inappropriate, sometimes sexual banter with teens at Culpeper High. The prosecutor said Smith interacted with them as if he was their peer and thought it was normal to have the conversations with minors.

“Mr. Smith is (48) years old. He has no prior criminal history. You would assume he would have common sense and decency to not interact with juveniles the way he did,” Owens said.

The overarching theme is trust, he said, the trust the community can have in teachers, aides, camp counselors and other adults working with children.

“Mr. Smith was entrusted by the parents and he breached that trust,” Owens said. “He was old enough and wise enough to know, and needs to be punished for his actions.”

Harper said her client has spent 28 days in jail and has abided by restrictive bond conditions during the period awaiting trial. Supporters testified Smith is remorseful and accepts responsibility, the defense attorney said.

“This is a question of trust,” Harper said, “and why this case had made so much noise. He understands the position he held in the community. There was a level of responsibility and it was a position of authority over students. He recognized he breached that.”

The poor judgement spanned a period of three to four weeks, Harper said, saying her client is very talented, very educated and well liked in the community. Those who came to support him still have faith in Smith, Harper said. He wants to get back out in the community and teach music to adults, she said.

“There was no touching involved,” Harper said. “Mr. Smith is a very good man putting this aside and the community has shown that.”

Apologies, sentencing

At allocution, Smith said he never meant to insert himself into the family of the victim, calling it careless actions that let so many people down. He apologized to the family, his family, Culpeper community and the churches.

“It was inappropriate and reckless behavior … I overstepped my boundary. I should not have done that,” Smith said. “I hope you all will forgive me.”

He said he would never do anything like it again.

Sentencing guidelines called for zero to three months of jail time in the case, but Owens and Judge Durrer both felt it did not take into account the impact of the crime on the teen victim.

In handing down sentencing, Durrer said Smith has no criminal history and that he believes he is remorseful. The defendant will be on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life, the judge said, listing associated restrictions.

“He also enjoys a lot of community support,” Durrer said. “He was in a position of distinction, of trust and honor educating our school children. Mr. Smith abused that trust.”

Grooming techniques were performed, the judge went on, stating Smith tried to insert himself in the lives of his students, granting favors and having inappropriate conversations with minors and on social media.

On the first charge, Durrer sentenced Smith to 10 years in person with all but seven months suspended along with a $2,500 suspended fine. On the second charge, Smith received a five-year suspended sentence and $2,500 suspended fine. Smith must be on a period of good behavior for 15 years and on five years of supervised probation. He is to have no contact with the victim or his family or any unsupervised contact with minors, Durrer said.

In addition, Smith will be required to complete a sex offender treatment program, have an electronic device on his computer blocking pornography, be subject to Virginia State Police lie detector tests, have no access to minors without another supervising adult present and gives up his fourth amendment to search and seizure.