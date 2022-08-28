Broman Field banner honors beloved Culpeper High football coach

He was on the sideline once again.

Taken from this world too early, Culpeper County High School football coach Eric Dinkens symbolically returned to his home gridiron Wednesday evening, memorialized on a banner proudly displayed by the two coaches who made it all possible: Rod Stewart and Carlos Hercules.

As if the frenetic Broman Field crowd needed any more reason to be energized by the JV football season home-opener with crosstown rival Eastern View High School.

The presence of a memorial for a hometown hero, a highly-regarded coach adored by hundreds, seemed to ratchet up the Blue Devils. Their navy-blue helmets and jerseys with golden maize pants brilliantly complimented a kaleidoscope of sunset colors.

The coach was back.

Home.

Eric Lenard Dinkens.

Abruptly struck down in his home on a Sunday morning, Dec. 6, 2020, Dinkens was felled by a damaged heart a mere 46 days after his 49th birthday. A failing heart for a man whose emotional heart was as large as the 120-by-53-yard football field that was his classroom.

Culpeper home-grown, this 1990 Culpeper High grad wanted to give back to the community he revered. You name it, he coached it … youth leagues, middle and high school teams, football, basketball, lacrosse, tennis.

Like a preacher called to the pulpit, Dinkens was born to coach.

Beloved by his native Culpeper, this hometown pillar’s devotion to, and influence on, area youth was far-reaching. His life and coaching philosophies had a positive ripple effect that continues to have an impact.

The banner that now honors him began as an idea born—apropos—on the football field where he devoted his adult life to teaching hundreds of young men a game he loved.

“It was a couple months ago, the same time we got the new scoreboard for the game field,” Hercules, Culpeper High’s assistant football coach, recalled.

“It was after conditioning, and head coach (James) Ford, Ziggy (assistant coach Nicholas Zajkowski), and Rod (Stewart, assistant coach) and me took the kids on a ‘campus run’ to the field to show them the new scoreboard and give them a little motivation for the season,” said Hercules, who Dinkens coached and mentored.

“Shortly after,” he added, “me and coach Rod were discussing how great it would be if we could have something that would be in memory of Eric Dinkens, so we just talked and pictured an idea of a kid running out on the field, with the new scoreboard in the background, holding a banner ‘In memory of Eric Dinkens.’”

Coach Stewart took it from there.

Word quickly spread of plans for the tribute, donations poured in, designs were drawn and—just in time for the first game—the banner was ready to fly.

“Eric was a special friend, coach and he did a lot for the community, working at all schools with kids all ages,” Stewart said. “We just wanted to keep his memory and legacy forever.

“He was like a brother to me,” Stewart said, holding his emotions in check. “If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have been able to coach football at CMS or CCHS. We talked about family, friends, religion, life and laughed all day.”

One who donated to the cause was Dinkens’ first athletic director, Culpeper Middle School’s Billy Mitchell, an English teacher who still dearly misses his friend and, like many, affectionately called him “Dink.”

“He cared for his players on and off the field, and brought a lot of passion to his coaching,” Mitchell reminisced. “There’s a picture of him consoling a Spotsylvania football player after CCHS has just beaten them in a playoff game that tells you everything you need to know: His compassion was not limited to his own players but to his opponents as well.”

Echoing the feelings of many others, he continued, “He was a positive person who was always looking forward, rather than backward. He had a strong passion for what he did and for the Culpeper community.

“He was a mentor to so many people and contributed to the community in ways other than coaching,” Mitchell reflected. “For example, he also announced CCHS baseball and lacrosse games at various times, and even coached tennis at CCHS one year when help was needed.

“He meant a lot to many, many people in the Culpeper football community.”

Plus, family, too.

“Hearing the news about the flag being brought out for my dad is amazing!” said Dinkens’ daughter Daisy, a standout high school and collegiate volleyball athlete. “It shows that his imprint on the Culpeper football program will forever be shown and the love he had for the game will live on. He loved the game of football and coaching. He loved being that leader on and off the field for those boys. He really gave his everything into making sure they excelled not only on the football field, but in the classroom as well. ‘Student first, athlete second’ was his favorite motto he preached to every student athlete he came across.

“He was such an important person in my life and the best dad any daughter could ask for,” she added. “When I was playing volleyball at the high school, both football and volleyball were in the same season. He would leave football practice and come straight to the gym to watch me play and support me. He pushed me just as much to be the best student athlete I could be just like he did with his boys with football.

“I know he’ll always be watching over me, as he did when he was here and over the boys when those lights hit the field,” Daisy said. “I want to thank everyone involved in making this happen for the program in remembrance of my dad. It means a lot to me and the Dinkens family.”

Dinkens’ 83-year-old father was overwhelmed.

“Wonderful—just wonderful!” Earnest Dinkens said, crying with emotion when asked for his thoughts on his son’s memorial.

This season, the banner will lead the football players out onto the field prior to every JV and varsity home game.

Coach Eric Dinkens. On the sidelines, yet again.

Culpeper resident Davy Meister is a former military and civilian journalist and retired teacher. Email him at meisterdavy@yahoo.com.