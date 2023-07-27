Appleton Campbell of Warrenton was recently named to the winning list of 2023 Neighborhood Faves on Nextdoor.

It’s the only annual awards where neighbors vote to celebrate their favorite local businesses, according to a release from the local plumbing, heating and AC and electrician company.

Neighborhood Fave winners receive greater visibility and ranking on the Nextdoor app, as well as a sticker to showcase their win in the real world, the release stated.

“Neighbors know best. This prestigious recognition is only awarded to 1% of the local businesses on Nextdoor and is a testament to the positive impact they have had on their community,” said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar.

Used by one in three households in the United States, Nextdoor is a neighborhood network where verified neighbors and businesses connect to the neighborhoods that matter to them, according to the business release.

“As we celebrate 47 years in business being locally owned and operated, we are grateful to the communities and neighbors that have supported us for so many years. We strive for long-term customer and employee relationships,“ said Appleton Campbell President Mike Appleton.