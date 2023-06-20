The Culpeper County Planning Commission split its vote twice at a recent meeting in narrowly supporting a conditional use permit for a utility scale solar project along State Route 3 in Stevensburg.

The commission on June 14 voted 4-3, affirming that the general location, character and extent of the application from North Ridge Culpeper Solar LLC was not in substantial accord with the comprehensive plan. Voting with the majority were Nate Clancy, Cindy Thornhill, Katie Reames and Keith Price.

The 2023 Culpeper County Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Map designates the general area as “agricultural and rural.” A solar power plant is allowed through approval of a conditional use permit in the agricultural district.

The commission then voted 4-3 to recommend approval of the permit for the estimated $50 million project that will cover 252 acres with solar panels and equipment as part of a 355-acre site, part of family-owned Sherwood Farm.

It’s slated for a location adjacent to the 1,000-acre Greenwood Solar project.

Commissioners Walter Burton, Raymond Zegley and Lance Kilby joined Price in recommending to the board of supervisors that the permit be approved, allowing the agricultural land for the industrial use, a continued contention among neighbors and preservation groups.

Clancy, Reames and Thornhill voted no.

Price stood by his first vote that the project is not in accord with the comprehensive plan, but said he thought the proposed solar facility worked at the site, recently timbered, while retaining a substantial tree buffer.

“It’s well-screened,” the commissioner stated, saying the land has already been ‘heavily impacted’ by the timber industry. “Solar is not any worse.”

The applicant, Kenneth Neimann of North Ridge Resources in Alexandria, reiterated the project would not be visible from the road, only from the sky.

“There’s no prime farmland,” he said, noting the site has 53 acres of wetlands and no sign of endangered species, including the Northern long-eared bat.

A newly enacted county ordinance limits total acreage for utility-scale solar in Culpeper to 2,400 acres and individual projects to no larger than 300 acres.

Price mentioned the county could see three to four more projects of this scope with minimal impact, “and we can shut the door on solar.”

The 2,400-limit includes NextEra Energy’s Greenwood Solar in Stevensburg, approved in 2018 by a split vote of the board, but not yet built.

According to Niemann, the two projects are not connected, development-wise.

Greenwood is required to be operational by the end of 2025, he said, adding they would break ground on Northridge, if approved, in 2025.

“I think we’ve checked off all the boxes,” Niemann said of the application.

He added the project conforms to the comprehensive plan as well as the county solar policy and the new solar ordinance. The project will be accessed via Sherwood Farm Road, off State Route 3.

Price asked about traffic impacts on Route 3 in Stevensburg if both projects commenced construction around the same time.

County Planning Director Sam McLearen said Route 3 is a major, four-lane divided highway that has a large carrying capacity for traffic. Both projects will require a traffic management plan, determining the need for flaggers and signs during construction, in coordination with VDOT, he continued.

Commission member Cindy Thornhill said it’s 45 miles per hour on Route 3 through Stevensburg, a primary access road for tourists and trucks.

“I don’t think this will be a simple thing,” she stated.

“It’s a little helter-skelter for me at the moment,” Thornhill added, saying the proposal would have a major impact on that portion of the four-lane corridor in Stevensburg, which is not industrially zoned land.

The village, dating to colonial times, is largely agricultural but has heavy industrial uses nearby, including Luckstone Quarry. The solar site for North Ridge is 2.5 miles from the county’s oldest stone house at Salubria. It is less than two miles from the approved Amazon data center on farmland at Magnolia Equestrian Center.

Several members of the Kelsey family, owners of Sherwood Farm that has leased land agreements with the Greenwood and North Ridge solar projects, spoke at last week’s public hearing.

“We’re a family business,” said David Kelsey. “It’s a huge asset split among the kids, but we have to make money. We should make it a resource that supports the family farm.”

The solar project on blackjack soil will allow the family to keep the rest of the farm in agricultural, he said.

Neighbor Kerr Chase lives south of the proposed project and Greenwood on another side.

“I might be the one guy that could see both of them, all day, every day, forever,” he said at the public hearing.

Chase said a recent appraisal of his property reported a 25% decrease in value if located next to solar facilities.

“That represents a big piece of my family’s financial worth,” he said.

Chase called for ample buffering and maintenance of the access road.

Laura Kelsey said installation of solar panels on non-prime soil is an excellent use. She said the power generated would go directly to the Culpeper substation and distributed locally and it was important to their family that they keep the farm.

Susan Ralston of Stevensburg, founder Citizens for Responsible Solar, said she could not support the project on farmland, stating such projects should be located on land that is marginal or contaminated, on industrial land, along highways and on rooftops, both commercial and residential.

Ralston said the project violates the spirit of the new ordinance. “It makes the 1,000 acre project 1,300-acres,” she said. “It should be denied.”

Paige Kelsey Russell quoted from the Piedmont Environmental Council website in stating the benefits of solar power are multi-fold, saying North Ridge would feed the local power grid with a renewable source. The proposed site will have easy access from Route 3, she said, surrounded by the family farm.

Family members live there, graze cows and grow crops, she said, but the land is question for the solar site is not suitable for either, Russell said. The solar project will help sustain the agricultural use of the farmable portion, she continued.

Tiffany Kelsey added, during the public hearing in asking the planning commission to approve, “We love this farm. This is the one chance I can imagine where our kids and grandkids will get know the farm we have known.”

Since the planning commission’s deferral of the case back in April, the applicant worked diligently to provide missing and additional information related to analysis of floodplain at the site, stormwater, soil conditions, vegetation management and landscaping, reported McLearen. Panel height will be a maximum of 18 feet, in compliance with county rules, he said.

A view shed analysis at the site was conducted, helped by the fact that the project will not include a substation or other major infrastructure, McLearen stated. A large tree buffer remains around the clear cut land.

Blasting to install flood ponds will likely not be necessary at the site, according to the county and the applicant. In addition, the applicant provided communications with representatives from Williams Transco pipeline that runs through the property. The applicant noted it would comply with all Transco requirements for notifications and use of right of way, including potential payment.