McLean-based MITRE Corporation is launching a new drone range on a 16-acre parcel in the Thomas E. Lee Industrial Park off of U.S. Route 15 in Orange County, according to a release Friday from the Economic Development Office.

The drone range promises to bring cutting-edge research and technology to Orange, the release stated. Fairfax County’s MITRE Corporation is a nonprofit technology and R&D company that connects government, academic and industry partnerships to tackle complex national and global challenges, according to the release.

For the past 65 years, the company has worked without commercial conflicts of interest to solve problems for a safer world, the release stated.

MITRE Corporation has an office in North Fork UVA Discovery Park in Albemarle County. The expansion in Orange will support operations in Central Virginia.

“The Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development is delighted to retain this expansion in our region and continue to strengthen our innovation ecosystem,” stated partnership president Helen Cauthen.

This expansion is anticipated to create an unspecified number of new jobs over the next four years. The County Economic Development Authority entered into a land lease agreement with MITRE Corporation for the parcel in the county owned industrial park.

“MITRE Corporation’s decision to invest in Orange County is an exciting one for the community,” said Economic Development Director Rose Deal. “This investment is a testament to Orange County’s pro-business climate, and we are pleased to welcome them.”

Yosry Barsoum, Vice President and Director of MITRE’s Center for Securing the Homeland, said in a statement the company is excited to launch a first of its kind drone range in Orange County.

“MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world,” Barsoum said. “Through our public private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government, and in partnership with industry, to tackle challenges to the safety, stability and well-being of our nation.”

According to mitre.org, the nonprofit provides engineering and technical guidance for the United States Air Force and is working to solve some of the nation's biggest challenges in defense, cybersecurity, healthcare, homeland security, the judiciary and transportation.