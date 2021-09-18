Businesses announce Culpeper Downtown Job Fair

Culpeper Renaissance Inc. invites area residents to join downtown Culpeper’s workforce.
To encourage them, CRI and its partners will hold a job fair on Monday, Sept. 27, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Culpeper Center on Main Street, near East Davis Street.
The Culpeper Downtown Job Fair will be a convenient opportunity for downtown employers to interview and hire workers. Employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance, looking for candidates at all skill levels.
Job seekers can meet in-person with downtown business people and connect with restaurants and shops who need their skills.
The event is free to attend for all job seekers.
The fair is made possible by Culpeper Renaissance Inc. in partnership with Culpeper Center, the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, Culpeper County of Economic Development, Town of Culpeper Tourism and Economic Development, and Virginia Career Works-Culpeper Center.
“Our downtown Culpeper job fair is a great chance to meet multiple employers with current job openings,” said Glen Hoffher, chairmen of the CRI Economic Vitality Committee and the CRI board’s vice president. “Having all these employers in one place at one time provides an exceptional opportunity to find your next job. If you have any questions about a potential job, you can get it directly from our downtown businesses. See you there!”
Participating downtown Culpeper employers include ActionCOACH Two Rivers, Far Gohn Brewing Company, Green Roost, Grill 309, Lotus Nail Studio, Pepperberries, N Style Fashion Gallery, Shenandoah Garden Spot, Taste Oil Vinegar Spice, The Cameleer and The Sangria Bowl.
“The Culpeper Downtown Job Fair will be a way to highlight some great employment opportunities offered by our downtown businesses,” said Susan Bernhardt, a CRI board member and the owner of The Cameleer. “We have many downtown fans and would love to see them become part of our working community.”
For more information about the fair, call Culpeper Renaissance Inc. at 540-825-4416 or email cridirector@culpeperdowntown.com.