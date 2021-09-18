Businesses announce Culpeper Downtown Job Fair

Culpeper Renaissance Inc. invites area residents to join downtown Culpeper’s workforce.

To encourage them, CRI and its partners will hold a job fair on Monday, Sept. 27, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Culpeper Center on Main Street, near East Davis Street.

The Culpeper Downtown Job Fair will be a convenient opportunity for downtown employers to interview and hire workers. Employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance, looking for candidates at all skill levels.

Job seekers can meet in-person with downtown business people and connect with restaurants and shops who need their skills.

The event is free to attend for all job seekers.

The fair is made possible by Culpeper Renaissance Inc. in partnership with Culpeper Center, the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, Culpeper County of Economic Development, Town of Culpeper Tourism and Economic Development, and Virginia Career Works-Culpeper Center.