'Buy A Bird' Thanksgiving dinner drive ongoing at Culpeper Food Closet

The Annual Thanksgiving Dinner drive, “Buy A Bird,” is well underway at the Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

“This year we have budgeted for over 600 families,” said Billy Green with the Food Closet.

The community is encouraged to donate $25 per turkey that the Food Closet will purchase and distribute in November, along with sides. Please do not donate turkeys as the Food Closet does not have ample room to store them.

At 9 a.m. sharp this Saturday, Oct. 29, outside of the Food Closet on Commerce Street, a human chain will form to transfer all of the Thanksgiving side dishes from the parking lot to the church upstairs. Volunteers are needed to help with this mammoth effort.

The Food Closet thanked SWIFT, Sam’s Place, Safeway, Martin’s and La Lomita for supporting this year’s Thanksgiving dinner distribution.

Culpeper Food Closet is getting some acknowledgement itself as a recent nominee for the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit of the Year.

“From August 2021 to Aug 2022, the number of people being served almost doubled as pandemic aid ended and food prices have risen,” according to the award nomination. “The all-volunteer staff, currently around 50 people, serve Culpeper folks five weekdays and one evening.

“Groceries are gathered by donations from individuals, local grocery stores and purchases made at local markets to support the Culpeper merchants. Food givers interview each client and pack customized carts, being sensitive to cultural eating patterns.

“Currently, the Food Closet it working on Buy-a-bird, seeking donations toward buying turkeys for full Thanksgiving meals for Culpeper families, with a goal to serve about 650 families, representing over 1000 people. The Food Closet partners with SWIFT on this project for mutual success for manpower and as their service to the community.”

From Nov. 7-Nov. 30, community members in need can go to Sam’s Place to fill out an application for a turkey dinner voucher. Sam’s Place is located in the Culpeper Career Resource Center, 219 E. Davis St., suite 100 or contact 540/727-1055 ext. 409.

It’s not too late to support ‘Buy A Bird.” Donate money at ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet or send a check through the mail to: The Culpeper Food Closet P.O. Box 343 Culpeper, VA 22701 Attn: Thanksgiving in the memo line.

Cash donations can be dropped by the church office 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday or 9 a.m. to noon weekdays at the Food Closet.