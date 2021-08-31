Camaraderie at the heart of annual Chamber Golf Classic

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce was all set to hold its 19th Annual Golf Classic on Aug. 20, but Mother Nature had different plans in store that day.
While the postponement of the event due to thunderstorms was disappointing to those who signed up to participate, the wait proved to be well worth it when they took to the green at the Country Club of Culpeper last Friday.
“It was a fun round of golf,” said Culpeper Media Network’s Jon Krawchuk, who has either played in or been involved with the Classic for over 15 years. “I always enjoy coming out here with my friends and also seeing other people in the community who I don’t get to see that often.”
Krawchuk’s laid-back demeanor and rosy sentiments toward the event were a common theme among the 90-plus golfers who turned out.
“Between getting together with others in the community and facing some good competition out here, it’s an easy decision to keep coming back year after year,” said David Jones, who’s taken part in the Classic since its inception in 2003. “More importantly, it’s a tremendous fundraiser for the Chamber.”
“It’s absolutely about the camaraderie for me,” added Mike Heard, who said he’s participated in the event for close to a decade. “Getting to spend a day out here with my friends is the biggest reason why I do this every year.”
Chamber CEO Jeff Say was ecstatic that the Classic went off without a hitch after its postponement due to heavy rainfall the previous Friday.
“We’re lucky we had such beautiful weather this time out,” he said. “We want folks to come out, make connections, rekindle old ones and just enjoy themselves. That’s what this event is truly all about.”
Culpeper Young Professionals Board Chair Stephen King only started playing in the Classic two years ago, but said he’s already made some great memories from taking part in it.
“Every year I’ve played, there have been new people on my team,” he pointed out. “And I’ve had such a great time getting to know them while smacking some golf balls around. It’s a lot of fun.”
Jones was quick to add one more positive to participating in the event.
“It sure beats being at work,” he said with a grin, puffing on a cigar every few seconds. “A bad day at the golf course is always better than a good day at work.”
The team of Bobby McCoy, Dave Tuck, Chris Anderson and Adam Hoover took first place, while Danny Tuggle, Luis Ventura, Matt McGuckin and Mike Ellis came in second.
“The [Classic] is one of my favorites,” said Tuggle, who was involved for the second year in a row, both as a participant and a beer sponsor. “It’s such a well-run tournament and everyone involved does a great job. It’s lots of laughs with great networking and fellowship around the keg afterward.”