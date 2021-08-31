Camaraderie at the heart of annual Chamber Golf Classic

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce was all set to hold its 19th Annual Golf Classic on Aug. 20, but Mother Nature had different plans in store that day.

While the postponement of the event due to thunderstorms was disappointing to those who signed up to participate, the wait proved to be well worth it when they took to the green at the Country Club of Culpeper last Friday.

“It was a fun round of golf,” said Culpeper Media Network’s Jon Krawchuk, who has either played in or been involved with the Classic for over 15 years. “I always enjoy coming out here with my friends and also seeing other people in the community who I don’t get to see that often.”

Krawchuk’s laid-back demeanor and rosy sentiments toward the event were a common theme among the 90-plus golfers who turned out.

“Between getting together with others in the community and facing some good competition out here, it’s an easy decision to keep coming back year after year,” said David Jones, who’s taken part in the Classic since its inception in 2003. “More importantly, it’s a tremendous fundraiser for the Chamber.”