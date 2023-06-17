Candidates for elected office in November seeking endorsement from the Culpeper County Republican Committee have until Tuesday to do so.

Candidates for town council, school board and any others seeking the local party endorsement will be considered at the committee’s next meeting, taking place at 7 p.m. June 22 at Reformation Lutheran Church.

The current list of CCRC endorsees includes Bryce Reeves for State Senate, Nick Freitas and Mike Webert for House of Delegates, Russ Rabb for Commonwealth’s Attorney, Tom Underwood for Salem District Board of Supervisors and Joe Watson for Sheriff, according to the minutes of the May committee meeting.

Culpeper County Republican Committee Chairwoman Lorraine Carter appointed Maggie Cleary as Precinct Coordinator for the next period of time if she is available, according to the May meeting minutes. Cleary, Virginia Deputy Secretary of Public Safety & Homeland Security, agreed to serve and introduced herself with her qualifications and experiences.

Carter also officially appointed Dewey McDonell as Parliamentarian for both CCRC and the CCRC Executive Council.

McDonell reported at the May meeting that according to Ph.D. researchers, there are millions of people on Virginia voter rolls who should not be there. according to the minutes. He thanked Gov. Glenn Youngkin for pulling the commonwealth from ERIC, the Electronic Registration Information Center.

The Washington, D.C. nonprofit works to improve voter roll accuracy and until early 2022 was considered a trusted, bipartisan effort to share voter information. At least nine Republican-led states, including Texas, have left the partnership amid fringe conservative media reports and conspiracy theories attempting to connect the group to liberal activists.

Culpeper County Republican Committee members will be trained on how to remove voters from voter rolls via a Zoom call, according to the May meeting minutes, noting Missouri started using paper ballots to make them safe from computer tampering.