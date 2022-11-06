Candidates' Q&A: 3 guys seeking 2 partial-term seats in Culpeper Town Council Special Election

Tuesday’s General Election in Culpeper includes a Town Council Special Election to fill the remaining one-year term on two vacated seats. All town residents can vote in the at-large race.

Three candidates, listed below in alphabetical order, will be on the ballot. They recently participated in a brief questionnaire from the Star-Exponent. Here are their responses:

Brian Brumfield-Horner

Age: 33

Work experience: I’ve been a stay-at-home dad the past four years. I left my job as a bartender and viticulturist at Old House Vineyards in 2018 take care of my daughter and will continue to stay home to care for our newborn who arrived on Nov. 4.

Local government experience: none

Why are you seeking election?

I want to take an active role in my community and town where I’m raising a family. I grew up in Culpeper, it’s my home and I want to continue to build Culpeper up as a place for families to plant roots. We’ve been fortunate to have some great leaders on our town council who put service to our town first. I want to learn from them so that I can help continue the impressive trajectory our town has been on.

What are your top three issues for the Town of Culpeper?

I want to support and foster a safe, healthy environment for kids to grow up in. This includes exploring more opportunities for the community to have fun and come together — for example, festivals celebrating our community’s achievements, cultural celebrations, skill development offerings and community training events. Investing in our residents is the best way to build a strong community.

I want to continue to make a connection between town and county, particularly as it relates to our schools and the school board. I want to explore new ways for the town to be supportive of our educators including opportunities to make Culpeper an attractive and affordable place to live and hopefully stay. As a parent, I deeply understand the importance and impact a strong school system has on our community.

I am also invested in our town’s disaster preparedness. I want to ensure Culpeper is ready for anything. From the recent flooding in Jackson, Mississippi, to Hurricane Ian, to wildfires in the West, we are continually reminded of how easily infrastructure and needed services can be disrupted or destroyed completely. Engaging in an honest discussion and appraisal of our preparedness for extreme conditions is of the utmost importance if we want to secure our town’s future and protect our most vulnerable and at-risk communities.

Erick Kalenga

Age: 50

Work experience: business management, pastor, soccer coach, leadership coach, law enforcement chaplain, Culpeper Town Council member

Local government experience: appointed in December to Town Council

Why are you seeking election?

Since I am currently on Town Council, I would like the opportunity to continue serving with the hope of addressing some of the issues that I have listed below. I have served our community in many other ways. This is my way of giving back to our community.

What are your top three issues for the Town of Culpeper?

Mental Health, Opioid and Fentanyl Crisis: Provide support and services for our families.

Public Safety: Provide support and services to our Police Department

Economic Growth and Curb Inflation

Pranas Rimeikis

Age: 70

Work experience: U.S. Army Special Forces, Retired, Manager, Technical Support Center, Comdial Convergent Communications

Local government experience: Mayor, 2002-2010, Town Council, 2014-2022

Why are you seeking election?

I am running because I learned in the military, the corporate world, and my early years as mayor, that people with knowledge and experience bring stability to an organization. I think I can be helpful.

What are your top three issues for the Town of Culpeper?

The Town and Council work on many issues every day. It’s a continuous process. That effort doesn’t reset itself after every election to adjust to a candidate’s declamations that the sky is falling. My top issues are not relevant. I’ve always made it clear I have no agenda. I think the needs of the Town and its citizens should be the driving force behind Council’s actions. So long as we remain good stewards of our resources and revenues, and meet the needs of the citizens, Culpeper will continue to be a great little town.