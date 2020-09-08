Cantor, former House majority leader, endorses Freitas

Eric Cantor, a former House majority leader, has endorsed state Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, in his bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

Cantor joined with Dave Brat, his former political rival, to back Freitas for the Central Virginia post that the two men once held.

“Nick Freitas has spent his life in service to others and to our nation,” Cantor said in a statement published in The Hill, which reports about U.S. politics and Capitol Hill. “I know that Nick will put the people of Central Virginia first as our next representative and I am proud to endorse his candidacy.”

“Incredibly honored that Former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor has put his trust in me to take back Virginia’s 7th Congressional District,” Freitas tweeted Tuesday. “The entire Republican Party is unified in our efforts to win this race and regain the majority!”

The Culpeper legislator is among the GOP candidates being funded by the House Republicans’ campaign arm as a member of its Young Guns program. The Army veteran of two combat tours in Iraq was endorsed last week by the National Federation of Independent Business, the country’s largest small-business association.