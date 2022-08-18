Capital Wing show blends interest in cars, planes and the past

Nina Kellerman of Botetourt County knew her family couldn’t miss Saturday’s Warbirds Showcase event at Culpeper Regional Airport.

“With my boys, it was no question,” said Kellerman, who traveled with her husband and two sons. “We saw it advertised on the news and we knew they would eat it up.”

Kellerman, her sons and husband Aaron were at the airport for the “Bikes, Wings and Wheels” show, which combined aircraft owned by the Commemorative Air Force’s Capital Wing with Cruisin’ For Heroes car and motorcycle show. It was the third annual such event the two groups have held in Culpeper.

Kellerman described how historic flying machines fascinate 13-year-old Lincoln.

“When he was in second grade and all the other kids were doing their big project about their own lives, Lincoln gave his presentation about World War II airplanes,” Kellerman said. “People couldn’t believe it. He was rattling off all this technical information about the aircraft and what they did back in the 1940s.”

“It’s a great event with a super turnout,” Pete Ballard, the Capital Wing’s assistant adjutant said of attendance on Saturday.

Ballard was signing people up Saturday for rides in a Stearman biplane as a fundraiser for the wing, a nonprofit based in the main hangar at the Culpeper airport. “The weather is perfect for it, and everyone is having a great time,” he said.

Lincoln Kellerman and his 11-year-old brother, Ephraim, scrambled up a ladder onto the massive wing of Doris Mae, a TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, to get a close-up look at the same type of World War II airplane that President George H.W. Bush piloted in combat during his military service.

“This is so cool,” Lincoln said, peering into the cockpit. “The history of these things is amazing.”

Posing on the airport ramp next to Doris Mae’s bikini-clad namesake painted on the bomber’s snout were four Hepcat Honeys, WWII-style pinup reenactors from Hampton Roads with 1940s lipstick-bright smiles, surrounding a very happy-looking Steve Siegmund of the Capital Wing.

“We come to lots of events like this to help out,” said Jade Pipes, portraying Lola Von Lemon in a flowery dress and pink sunglasses. “It’s a lot of fun. I love the WWII era and the fashion of that time.”

Though the brunette bombshell Doris Mae appears wearing a yellow polka-dot bikini on the restored bomber, originally she was painted swimsuit-free.

The original Doris Mae was a TBM Avenger assigned to the Marine Torpedo Bomber Squadron 143, known as the Devil Dogs during the battles of Guadalcanal, New Georgia Island, Bougainville and Rabaul, Capital Wing spokesman Cliff Davis said. The Devil Dogs later became Rocket Raiders during the battles of Okinawa, Ryukyu Island, Boreno and Japan.

Davis, who organized most of Saturday’s show, said more than 750 people attended. Nine historic aircraft were on static display, with another flying warbird rides. Some 125 cars and bikes were also on exhibit.

“The Commemorative Air Force’s mission is to ‘Honor, Inspire and Educate,’” Davis said in a statement. “Unique events like this are perfect for doing just that—we often have families speak with our volunteers about how their loved ones were in the service and we get to share in that rich history and honor their family member.

“We also have the chance to educate the public on the many sacrifices the men and women endured in our nation’s past to keep us free, all while inspiring future generations into the aviation community,” he added.

Bob Booth of Palmyra attended Saturday, entering his 1973 Triumph TR-6 in the car show. His interest in historic machines led him to sign up for a $120, 20-minute ride in the Stearman biplane.

“When I was a kid, my father and I went to military air shows together. It’s a memory I will always enjoy,” Booth said. “I was also a glider pilot, and I am glad to support this kind of event.”

It’s this kind of overlap that makes an event like Saturday’s show such a success, Ballard said.

“People come to satisfy their respective interests, and then they get the opportunity to see and learn about history they didn’t know about, and everyone benefits,” he said.

Capital Wing volunteer Mark DuCharme of Woodbridge stood Saturday near a TU-20 aircraft, educating passers-by about the Commemorative Air Force’s latest project to restore the Vultee BT-13 to flight status.

DuCharme said his own family history led to his interest in historic aircraft. His father, Cpl. Clyde E. DuCharme, served in the Army during World War II.

“I also had an uncle, a bombardier who was killed during World War II,” he said. “After he died, his sister joined the Air Corps, stepping up specifically to take his place.”

Once it is restored, the Vultee will represent the trainer most often flown by a famed Tuskegee Airman, the late Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee. McGee, who flew the TU-70 more than 20 times in 1943, went on to fly 409 combat missions during WWII, Korea and Vietnam—the highest total in Air Force history.

Although the all-volunteer Capital Wing recently self-funded a $50,000 engine overhaul for the Vultee T-13, the aircraft still requires costly items for the engine to get it in the air, as well as a radio, avionics, hoses, a battery and other components.

The wing is seeking the public’s help to raise $10,000, or 50 percent of the total, to get the plane flight-worthy.

“All this amazing history is disappearing, and we’re trying to preserve it before that happens,” DuCharme said. “Many people have stepped up already to donate, which is very gratifying to see.”