A Virginia State Police trooper was injured in a two-vehicle crash on July 4 while observing traffic on I-81 in Rockingham County.

The crash occurred at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday at the 262-mile marker, according to a release from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The trooper was positioned in a crossover on I-81 when a southbound 2011 Honda Pilot lost control and collided with the trooper's patrol vehicle, causing both vehicles to overturn.

The state trooper was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt, Coffey said.

The driver of the Honda, Alice J. Feret, 77, of Blacksburg, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Feret was charged with reckless driving, Coffey said.

The crash remains under investigation.