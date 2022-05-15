Career Partners awards $50,000 in scholarships at E Squared finals

Spark Adventure Care, students’ concept for a childcare and development center in Culpeper, came out on top.

It prevailed in 2022’s E Squared Competition over four teams pitching Culinary Hearts, a service that delivers meals to customers with at-home wellness checks; Fresh Forward, a food-truck concept that offers healthy, homemade meals and funds local nonprofits; Hands On Plants, maker of the HOP potted-plant monitor and an online app helping people better monitor their plants’ health; and Mindful, an online subscription service supporting nutrition, fitness and mental health.

The five teams from Culpeper County and Eastern View high schools were the finalists competing for the coveted E Squared championship, held at the Culpeper Technical Education Center on Wednesday.

Just before announcing 2022’s winner, Career Partners board member Roque Castro delivered a surprise.

He announced that Career Partners was increasing its scholarships for the winning team members’ post-secondary education from $5,000 to $10,000 this year. Career Partners recently received a Flexible Funding grant from the PATH Foundation that made the change possible.

“The increase was made to meet current tuition rates,” Castro said. “The original $5,000 was based on the tuition cost for two years at Germanna Community College when the competition began 14 years ago.”

All told, 10 teams competed this year in E Squared, which stands for Entrepreneurial Energy.

In semester-long E Squared projects, students are randomly assigned to teams, each of which develops a business plan around a product or service of its choosing. Local community leaders coach each team as they develop those plans.

Ultimately, the teams present their business plan to a panel of distinguished area judges, who portray venture capitalists evaluating new prospects in which to invest.

Students prepare for the “Shark Tank”-style competition through Culpeper County Public Schools’ CTE Business and Marketing Management course, which was designed for the E Squared competition. Culpeper County High teacher Beth Lane and Eastern View High teacher David Heatwole teach the course.

In 2022, each team was required to connect their business plan to a specific need in the Culpeper community.

The E Squared competition began April 27 with its preliminary round where all 10 teams tussle, narrowing the field to five teams for the finals.

The 2022 competition’s seven judges were Ed Dalrymple Jr., president of Chemung Contracting Corp.; Shari Landry, president of Culpeper Wellness Foundation; Raymond C. Knott, market president of Atlantic Union Bank; Norm Laudermilch, chief cyber and technology officer of LookingGlass; and Corey Ritchie, founder and CEO of Graze to Griddle.

Local businessmen Chuck Gyory and Mike Dale, who created E Squared with Randi Richards-Lutz, director of Culpeper schools’ career and technical education, attended the competition, as did Richards-Lutz.

The students on 2022’s finalist teams are:

—Culinary Hearts: Brady Allen, Nathan Amos and Jason Herrera.

—Fresh Forward: Rachel Dillon, Alexa Galvez and Jacob Mills.

—Hands On Plants: Raffaella Alpaca, Emily Evans and Fynn Stephan.

—Mindful: Morgan Blevins, Dakota Brown, Taylor Dietz and Mikayla Woodward.

—Spark Adventure Care: Bryce Cliette, Jack Flemming, Morgan Jenkins, Kris Patel and William Spiller.

Laura Hoover of Culpeper County Public Schools contributed to this report.

