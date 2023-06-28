Classic vehicles and motorcycles will cross paths with a family friendly atmosphere in historic Downtown Culpeper—and all for a good cause on the Fourth of July.

The Freedom Car & Bike Show runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Independence Day on East Davis and Commerce streets, around the Depot.

For the third year, Culpeper-based CARS, which stands for Christ Centered Addiction Restoration Services, is hosting the car show as a Town of Culpeper Festival Committee event.

Proceeds will support CARS’ existing recovery groups and go towards building a recovery house in the area. The Freedom Car & Bike Show aims to help people gain freedom from addiction in their lives.

CARS Board member Shelley Burnham is show’s chairperson for the third year.

“We are very excited about the response from around the state and other states,” she said in a phone call Sunday. “I have somebody coming from Texas.”

Of the 200 available spots on East Davis and Commerce streets for cars, trucks and motorcycles participating in the show, almost half were reserved as of Sunday. Pre-registration for $20 continues through midnight on Friday at herestores.com. Day-of registration is $30 and there are a few premium spots in the shade still available for $45, online only.

“We do expect it to fill up,” said Burnham.

The show’s featured vehicle will be a Chevrolet Corvette, hosted by members of the Piedmont Corvette Club, based in Warrenton. A total of 40 trophies will be awarded including People’s Choice and the Town Council Award, to be chosen by the public and members of the town’s governing body, respectively.

The day will start with the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner at 10 a.m. by Kimberly Parham and patriotic selections starting at 10:15 a.m. from the Piedmont Community Band.

The Christian Blues Project will perform at 11:35 a.m. followed by Mike Henry at 12:55 p.m. Jessica Clark with the Christian Blues Project will perform at the Depot at 2:10 p.m.

The day’s music will end with a second performance of the Star-Spangled Banner, Burnham said. The Culpeper Ruritans will be serving up food at the CARS booth. There will also be commemorative t-shirts for sale and a 50/50 raffle.

“It’s really exciting the promotion of this event has gone international,” she noted.

Piedmont Corvette Club received feedback from a Corvette club in France that they had seen publicity for the Freedom Car & Bike Show, and wished them well, Burnham said.

The first 300 Corvettes were first built by hand in Flint, Michigan in 1953 just after General Motors unveiled it as a “dream car” in the Motorama show in New York’s Waldorf Astoria hotel, according to corvettemuseum.org.

The following year, production moved to St. Louis. In June of 1981, Corvette production transferred from St. Louis to Bowling Green, Kentucky and the facility has remained the exclusive home of the Corvette for over 30 years.

Known around the world as America’s sports car, the Corvette exemplifies the definition of innovation, according to corvettemuseum.org. It is the world’s longest-running, continuously produced passenger car.

The Freedom Car & Bike show featuring the American-made sports car is a fundraiser and awareness event for the free services of CARS, its support and recovery meetings as well as the future home, Burnham said.

“This is the third year and every year the excitement grows,” she said. “I really want to emphasize bringing family, friends and out-of-town guests for the Fourth. It’s a great family event.”

Admission for spectators is free. Handicap parking will be available in the small parking lot next to the Depot on East Culpeper Street, across from Waters Place. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will be open for restroom use and a place to cool off.

CARS has created community collaboration, expanded and strengthened the recovery support network, reduced recidivism through its RESTORE 12-step program and reinforced a successful reintegration into the community, according to publicity.

“We are committed to lowering the stigma of addiction and raising the standard of faith-based recovery support services through community outreach,” according to a release.

RESTORE groups are currently held in five counties, including Culpeper, at no cost to attendees, offering peer-to-peer recovery support that empowers individuals to break through guilt and shame and into redemption and transformation, according to publicity.