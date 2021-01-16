Carson Beard, independent, hopes to retain Culpeper court clerkship

Beard had planned to run in November’s general election, but the Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 two weeks ago to request a special election this spring. Dale Durrer, presiding judge of the Culpeper County Circuit Court, issued a writ on Jan. 11 to order the March 30 contest, Clements said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Keene, chair of the Culpeper County Republican Committee, has filed some of his paperwork, but not all, Clements said; he has until Jan. 29 to do so.

“I don’t foresee his having any issues getting on the ballot,” the registrar said.

No other candidates have expressed an interest in the post, Clements said.

Whichever candidate wins the special election will fill the unexpired portion of Corbin’s term, until 2023.

Beard comes from a well-established Culpeper County family. His grandfather, who he adored and spent abundant time with growing up, was George P. Beard Jr., the Republican state delegate who represented the area from 1978 to 1988.

“I am here to serve the citizens,” the lawmaker’s grandson said. “I have done that the whole time I’ve been in the clerk’s office. My family has done that the whole time we have been in Culpeper.”