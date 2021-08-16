Carver Black Business Expo honors Culpeper restaurateur Ruby Beck

Culpeper entrepreneur Ruby Beck (1909-1998) signified the best of the best in local business practice as the experienced owner and manager at Boxwood House Restaurant & Motel on U.S. Route 29.
As an African-American woman, she defied intimidating odds at the height of Jim Crow to open the successful gathering place for all in 1964 at the age of 55. She served up home home-cooked meals, with her sister Lizzie as head chef, including legendary dinner rolls, up until closing in 1982.
Beck is featured in the latest exhibit at Carver 4-County Museum as part of the continuing series, “When Women Use Their Power,” at carver4cm.org.
A special in-person display about Beck’s life will be outside the museum, in the lobby at The Carver Center, for a dual event in her honor from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 28. The public is invited to the Carver Regional Black Business Expo and Homecoming for alumni of George Washington Carver Regional High School.
Beck’s authority was challenged often, recalled the businesswoman’s niece, Hortense Hinton-Jackson, board president of Carver 4-County Museum and Vice Chair, History, for the George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association.
“That was my first job—started as a dishwasher, worked my way to waitressing, did just about everything,” she said in a phone call.
Ruby Beck was a fireball, Hinton-Jackson said, one about which a book should have been written.
“She taught me a woman can do just about anything they want,” she said. “That was the big message I got from her.”
Born to Brightwood farmers with the surname Harrison, Ruby’s school education probably ended by third grade and she was providing domestic work for neighbors by the age of 10, according to interviews she gave in the 1960s.
Ruby moved to Culpeper at 20-years-old to work as a live-in housekeeper at various homes. She married farmer Wilbur Laynie Beck in 1936 and raised two sons with him.
All the while, Beck worked outside of her home running a cleaning business and providing cooking services for physicians, in attorney’s offices and banks and in private homes.
Her work paid for her sons to go to and graduate from college, according to a 2090 column by Reva resident Zann Nelson.
In 1956, Beck received a diploma through a correspondence course at the National Cooking School in Chicago. Her expanded client list included Woodberry Forest School, Culpeper Country Club and Virginia Baptist Home.
Ruby was poised for success when she decided to open Boxwood Restaurant, named for the foliage and gardens she so loved to create for her customers, said Hinton-Jackson.
Many of the women around her at the time were mothers and housewives, but also entrepreneurs who did not feel inhibited because they were women, she said.
“They possessed a skill set that a lot of people don’t have—it came from necessity,” Hinton-Jackson said. “Multi-taskers. They knew how to manage a household, raise children well and support their education and at the same time were doing things like seamstress, midwives, cook.”
Beck had worked in several restaurants where she learned about management and everything else it took to run a successful eatery. No job was too menial because every task taught you something, Hinton-Jackson said of her aunt’s belief.
She developed her own management style at a time of inequality, and it was difficult. When there were complaints, customers demanded to see the manager, Hinton-Jackson recalled.
“Ruby walks out and they are taken aback. Well, maybe they want to see the owner. You’re talking to the same,” she said. “She frequently faced that … I watched how she would handle it—not angry, very diplomatically. She understood customer service and had a real passion for being excellent.”
Even the views outside of Beck’s antique glassware collection were excellent. The restaurant’s fashionable interior was gold and white tones with honey-colored cabinets and walls, decorated with collectibles.
“She was living her best life,” Hinton-Jackson said. “She had all the things she loved come together. She was a landscaper, a real estate developer, owned homes and at the same time cleaning the courthouse at the bank.”
Beck was on a first-name basis with bank president Giles Miller, too, she said, noting her aunt cultivated many important business relationships will cleaning and cooking.
The country took note as Parade Magazine featured the Culpeper businesswoman on its cover in 1968. Beck was named the Small Business Administration’s Businessperson of the Year in 1971.
“Business is a large theme of this year’s Homecoming celebration as 64 percent of the women in our series were owners of their own companies,” said exhibit curator Terry Miller.
“We see how each exercised unselfish power to improve the lives of others—whether their profession was midwife, entrepreneur, nurse, innkeeper, public servant, chef, restauranteur, public historian, benevolence leader, or foster mother.”
In addition to Homecoming for alumni of the historic school that educated Black students from Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Fauquier during segregation, the Carver Regional Black Business Expo will feature more than three dozen vendors. There will be businesses from the four counties, authors, artists, food trucks, speakers and entertainment.
Hinton-Jackson said the alumni association is also hoping to create a directory of Black-owned businesses in the region.
Beck was a very strong financial supporter of the George Washington Carver Regional High School—especially when her children were students, according to the exhibit.
View “When Woman Use Their Power” by appointment Thursday-Saturday through September by calling Charlotte Carpenter at 540/270-3891 or Hinton-Jackson at 540/829-6331. Groups are welcome.
(540) 825-4315