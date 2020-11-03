Catalpa, Jefferson, Salem districts quiet, but steady with voters Tuesday

Over at Salem Volunteer Fire Department, Chief Election Officer Don Doyle talked about the impact early voting—which began statewide on Sept. 18 and concluded Oct. 31—has had on the in-person numbers he's seen in his Salem District precinct thus far today.

"Between absentee ballots and early [in-person] voting, you've got roughly 15,000 out of the 34,000-plus registered voters in Culpeper County that have already cast their ballots," he said. "So needless to say that, while we've been steady, we haven't been crowded. People have been able to come and get in and out."

NO SHENANIGANS

Despite the divisiveness in the months leading up to Tuesday's election, the mood in many of the precincts was laid back and, in some cases, festive.

Outside Salem VFD, members of both the Democratic and Republican parties teamed up to greet voters with a short jingle as they walked from their vehicles to the building.

"Red or blue, we welcome you!," they chanted.

Outside the Jefferson District's Hazel River Church location, 89-year-old Korean War veteran Bill Sterling said the voting process was as streamlined as he's ever seen.

"I was a volunteer at various polling places in the area for 30 years, and this is the smoothest experience I've ever had," he said. "They've got it down to a science, and I think the fact that it's so streamlined helps ease folks' nerves a bit. You can get in and get right out without any disruption."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.