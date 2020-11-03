Catalpa, Jefferson, Salem districts quiet, but steady with voters Tuesday

It was all business in Culpeper County's Catalpa, Jefferson and Salem districts during the first several hours of voting Tuesday morning.
As of 11 a.m., Catalpa District elections volunteer Cat Reuther reported that 421 people had voted at the Alum Spring Baptist Church polling place.
"It's just been steady since we opened the doors at 6 a.m.," she said.
Reuther's husband David is the Chief Election Officer at the Alum Spring location.
"We've been averaging about 85 voters an hour," David Reuther said. "We had a total of 862 vote in this area during the 2018 election, and when you consider the fact that this year is a presidential [election], it makes sense that we're on pace to do over 1,000 by the time the polls close at 7 p.m."
Reuther noted that 657 of the 1,862 registered voters in his area cast their ballots early, so the projection of 1,000-plus in-person voters seems on the mark.
Elsewhere in the Catalpa District, the Emerald Hill Elementary School polling place reported 40 people in line when its doors opened.
"We haven't really had any big gaps [of time] without voters," Chief Election Officer Kathleen Jackson said. "They turned out early and they haven't stopped coming since."
Over at Salem Volunteer Fire Department, Chief Election Officer Don Doyle talked about the impact early voting—which began statewide on Sept. 18 and concluded Oct. 31—has had on the in-person numbers he's seen in his Salem District precinct thus far today.
"Between absentee ballots and early [in-person] voting, you've got roughly 15,000 out of the 34,000-plus registered voters in Culpeper County that have already cast their ballots," he said. "So needless to say that, while we've been steady, we haven't been crowded. People have been able to come and get in and out."
NO SHENANIGANS
Despite the divisiveness in the months leading up to Tuesday's election, the mood in many of the precincts was laid back and, in some cases, festive.
Outside Salem VFD, members of both the Democratic and Republican parties teamed up to greet voters with a short jingle as they walked from their vehicles to the building.
"Red or blue, we welcome you!," they chanted.
Outside the Jefferson District's Hazel River Church location, 89-year-old Korean War veteran Bill Sterling said the voting process was as streamlined as he's ever seen.
"I was a volunteer at various polling places in the area for 30 years, and this is the smoothest experience I've ever had," he said. "They've got it down to a science, and I think the fact that it's so streamlined helps ease folks' nerves a bit. You can get in and get right out without any disruption."
