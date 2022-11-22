 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Allyson Williams

CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Allyson Williams

  • 0
Allyson Williams CCHS Spotlight

Allyson Williams

Culpeper County High School

Student: Allyson Williams

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Elith and Andrew Willaims

Classes: Honors Earth Science, Honors US Government, Dual Enrollment American Literature, Studio Art III, Craft Design, Independent Art Study Advanced, Creative Writing, and Piano Lab

Honors: 2022 VA Holocaust Museum Art Contest 4th place, Honor Roll, VSBA Culpeper Art Contest Senior Division 1st place winner, 2022 Varsity Tennis “Coach” award, Visual Arts Academic Excellence, and Scholar-Athlete Award

Extracurricular: National Art Honor Society, National Honor Society, color guard, SCA executive council and Varsity Tennis

People are also reading…

Community: Culpeper Parks & Recreation Tennis Clinic Volunteer Instructor

Hobbies: Drawing, roller skating, painting, sewing

Ambitions: I would like to become a full-time artist, whether that be in portraiture or graphic design.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Vaccination campaign in Lebanon aims to curb swift cholera spread

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert