CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Allyson Williams

Culpeper County High School
Student: Allyson Williams
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Elith and Andrew Willaims
Classes: Honors Earth Science, Honors US Government, Dual Enrollment American Literature, Studio Art III, Craft Design, Independent Art Study Advanced, Creative Writing, and Piano Lab
Honors: 2022 VA Holocaust Museum Art Contest 4th place, Honor Roll, VSBA Culpeper Art Contest Senior Division 1st place winner, 2022 Varsity Tennis “Coach” award, Visual Arts Academic Excellence, and Scholar-Athlete Award
Extracurricular: National Art Honor Society, National Honor Society, color guard, SCA executive council and Varsity Tennis
People are also reading…
Community: Culpeper Parks & Recreation Tennis Clinic Volunteer Instructor
Hobbies: Drawing, roller skating, painting, sewing
Ambitions: I would like to become a full-time artist, whether that be in portraiture or graphic design.