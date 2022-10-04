CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Carson Wilkinson

Culpeper County High School
Student: Carson Wilkinson
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Jason Hall & Tyffanie Wilkinson
Classes: Math Analysis Honors, Advanced Placement Government, Dual Enrollment Psychology, DE Biology 101 102, DE English 111 112, Guitar, Human Anatomy Honors, Sports Medicine II
Honors: Recognition of Excellence: Technology Grade 10, Honor Roll, BDP Positive Referral, Recognition of Excellence: English, Science, and Family/Consumer, Science Grade 11, Certificate of Achievement from National Youth Leadership Forum Medicine
Extracurricular: Marching Band, Tri-M Honor Society, National Honor Society, Board Games Club and Scholastic Bowl Team
People are also reading…
Community: Serendipity Equine volunteer and part-time employee at Burger King in Warrenton
Hobbies: Reading, playing music, and board/card games
Ambitions: After graduating high school, I wish to attend a four-year college and gain a degree in biochemistry. I would then like to apply to medical school, and become a general physician.