CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Carson Wilkinson

Carson Wilkinson

Carson Wilkinson

Culpeper County High School

Student: Carson Wilkinson

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Jason Hall & Tyffanie Wilkinson

Classes: Math Analysis Honors, Advanced Placement Government, Dual Enrollment Psychology, DE Biology 101 102, DE English 111 112, Guitar, Human Anatomy Honors, Sports Medicine II

Honors: Recognition of Excellence: Technology Grade 10, Honor Roll, BDP Positive Referral, Recognition of Excellence: English, Science, and Family/Consumer, Science Grade 11, Certificate of Achievement from National Youth Leadership Forum Medicine

Extracurricular: Marching Band, Tri-M Honor Society, National Honor Society, Board Games Club and Scholastic Bowl Team

Community: Serendipity Equine volunteer and part-time employee at Burger King in Warrenton

Hobbies: Reading, playing music, and board/card games

Ambitions: After graduating high school, I wish to attend a four-year college and gain a degree in biochemistry. I would then like to apply to medical school, and become a general physician.

