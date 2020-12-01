CCHS Academic Spotlight: Katherine Hernandez Gonzalez

Culpeper County High School
Age: 17
Grade: Senior
Current Schedule: Environmental Science AP, Algebra 3 Trig, Spanish 5, Psychology; VA US Govt Honors, English 12 Honors, Sports Medicine 2
Awards & Honors: 9th grade to present, All-A Honor Roll; made Varsity soccer team as a freshman.
Extracurricular Activities: National Honor Society (11th-12th grade); Spanish Honor Society (12th grade); Soccer coach for 5 year olds (12th grade)
Sports: Varsity Soccer (9-12); Travel Soccer (9-12); Track (10th grade)
Community Service & Volunteering:
Part-time job at Tropical Smoothie (12th grade); part-time job as a Hostess at Chili’s (11th grade); 50 volunteer hours in sports medicine.
Hobbies: Running, weightlifting, painting and baking
Ambitions: I plan on going to VCU and majoring in dental hygiene. I will then go to dental school for four years and residency for three years to specialize in pediatric dentistry. After finishing my career, I want to have a big family and give my parents everything they deserve.
