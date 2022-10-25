 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Marissa Bartley

Marissa Bartley

Culpeper County

High School

Student: Marissa Bartley

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Jessica Schusteritsch & Richard Bartley

Classes: VAUS Government Honors, Early Childhood Education ll, Women’s A Capella, Advanced Placement Environmental Science, English 12 Honors, Student Aide, Early Childhood Education ll, Teachers 4 Tomorrow ll Dual Enrollment

Honors: A and A/B honor roll, Letter and Jacket

Extracurricular: Choir, Tri-M and Little Blues

Community: babysitting over the summer, monthly church cleaning, Culpeper Middle School volunteer with musicals, and organizing the fine arts sheet music closet

Hobbies: Camping, hiking, and making jewelry for friends and family.

Ambitions: My biggest ambition for the future is to become a preschool teacher. I believe nothing could make me happier than the idea of being able to make an impact on such young individuals.

