CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Marissa Bartley

Culpeper County
High School
Student: Marissa Bartley
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Jessica Schusteritsch & Richard Bartley
Classes: VAUS Government Honors, Early Childhood Education ll, Women’s A Capella, Advanced Placement Environmental Science, English 12 Honors, Student Aide, Early Childhood Education ll, Teachers 4 Tomorrow ll Dual Enrollment
Honors: A and A/B honor roll, Letter and Jacket
Extracurricular: Choir, Tri-M and Little Blues
Community: babysitting over the summer, monthly church cleaning, Culpeper Middle School volunteer with musicals, and organizing the fine arts sheet music closet
Hobbies: Camping, hiking, and making jewelry for friends and family.
Ambitions: My biggest ambition for the future is to become a preschool teacher. I believe nothing could make me happier than the idea of being able to make an impact on such young individuals.