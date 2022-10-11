CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Rylee McKnight

Culpeper County High School

Student: Rylee McKnight

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Chad & Cherie McKnight

Classes: English 12 Honors, Advanced Acting, Psychology Dual Enrollment, Algebra 3, Ecology, Human Anatomy Honors, VA US Govt Honors, Sports Medicine 2

Honors: Honor Roll, BDP Car Magnet,, Academic letter and bars, Academic Jacket, Recognition of Excellence, Positive Referrals, Plaque for Most Improved on swim team.

Extracurricular: swim, cheer, behind-the-scenes theatrical productions at CCHS and through the Virginia High School League.

Community: Sheriff's Office Halloween Haunted Trail volunteer, volunteer with the theater program and work as a summer lifeguard

Hobbies: My hobbies include swimming in my free time, practicing my cheers, cooking, cleaning and shopping.

Ambitions: I hope to become a pediatric nurse after high school and save lives. I want to be able to travel the world during my life, before settling down to have a family.