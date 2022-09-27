CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Summer Koontz

Culpeper County High School
Student: Summer Koontz
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Joseph & Julie Koontz
Classes: Dual Enrollment Biology & American Literature; Honors Earth Science; Yearbook & Student Assistant, Psychology
Honors: State Fair of Virginia Class Winner (2020 & 2021)
Extracurricular: Varsity Cheerleader (10-12); Yearbook (10-12); Track (10); Culpeper Presbyterian Church Band (drums & guitar)
Community: Empowering Culpeper food pantry distribution volunteer; Culpeper Parks and Recreation Cycle Century volunteer; Culpeper Parks & Recreation Community Easter Egg Hunt; Wreaths across America volunteer; Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center visits; Sheriff Scott Jenkins’ Sports Camp volunteer; Boom
Hobbies: I enjoy “shadowing” Veterinarians in the care of my livestock, regularly administering routine care, vaccines and providing care in autopsies, typical and Cesarean births. Because of a passionate music teacher, I also still enjoy playing guitar and drums. I’ve learned the value of teaching and the heartwarming and unconditional connection made with children through my employment with Culpeper County Kid-Central during the summer months.
Ambitions: I plan to take advantage of the exceptional Virginia community college system, fulfilling my first two years through the Virginia Guaranteed Acceptance Program. Once complete, I will transfer to Virginia Tech to complete my education in Veterinary Sciences (concentrating on small animal care) and return to Culpeper to provide elite veterinarian services to my community.