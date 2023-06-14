Jerrie “Lynn” Holmes will be the new assistant principal at Culpeper County High School, effective July 1.

Holmes has more than 25 years’ experience in public education, including her most recent tenure, 10 years as an instructional and literacy coach for Fairfax County Public Schools. She previously worked three years as a reading specialist in North Carolina and for more than 12 years as an elementary school teacher in North Carolina public schools, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Holmes holds a bachelor’s degree in English & elementary education and a master of education in K-12 literacy, from the University of North Carolina. She holds a Virginia license in the areas of English 6-12, elementary education preK-6, reading specialist K-12, administration and supervision preK-12.

Holmes’ husband, Craig, works as a project manager for Henderson Building Solutions. They have two children, a daughter, Elizabeth, who is a teacher in Stafford County and son, Michael, an assistant project manager for Dyna Electrical Contractors.

Culpeper County High’s new assistant principal shared that she loves to do puzzles, brain teasers and read. She also enjoys traveling, sight-seeing and exploring new areas with her husband.

Holmes fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Virginia Wright.

“I am excited to be joining the Culpeper County High School team. I look forward to building relationships with students, families, staff, and community members as we ensure that every student graduates with plans they can accomplish after high school,” Holmes said.