Chad Melton to depart Fauquier Health's leadership

Fauquier Health Chad Melton will step down from his role on Aug. 27, the hospital system announced Friday.

Melton, who has been with Fauquier Health since 2017, will be moving to Washington state, where he has accepted a new position.

An interim replacement will be named soon, and a national search for a permanent leader has been initiated.

“The decision to leave my role at Fauquier Health was a very difficult one, but the right one for me and my family right now,” Melton said in a statement. “I am honored to have been part of Fauquier Health and this community for the last four years. Fauquier Health is a vital part of the Warrenton community, and the hospital’s team of dedicated employees, physicians and volunteers is dedicated to advancing the health of their communities. I am proud to have been able to call myself one of them and confident that they will continue to thrive long after my departure.”

Melton joined Fauquier Health as CEO in February 2017.

Earlier, he was CEO of Wythe County Community Hospital, a LifePoint facility in Wytheville, Va. Before that, he was CEO of Hackensack UMC in Pascack Valley, Texas, and director of operations and division director of operations for LHP Hospital Group, Inc., in Plano, Texas.