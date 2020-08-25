Chamber Golf Classic draws nearly 100 golfers for COVID respite

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce’s annual Golf Classic is an event that always generates quite a buzz in the community, bringing business and community leaders together for a day of fellowship on the green during the last vestiges of summer.
However, in the age of COVID-19 and social distancing, this year’s tournament seemed to carry more meaning for the participants than previous iterations have.
Despite the coronavirus threat, nearly 100 golfers flocked to the Country Club of Culpeper for the 18th annual event last Friday, eager for even the smallest taste of camaraderie that’s been lacking during six months of isolation.
As they arrived for the 8 a.m. registration, there were smiles a mile wide and hearts full of enough gratitude to fill up even the biggest sand trap.
“I wasn’t sure this [tournament] was going to happen,” one golfer said to the three other males standing in a socially-distanced circle with him. They all nodded in agreement.
“It’s just so great to see you fellas,” he continued. Once again, they all nodded in unison, shooting one another a knowing look.
Not too far away, a female golfer was overheard telling two others that she initially had reservations about participating in the classic.
“I wasn’t sure if I was going to be here or not,” she confessed. “So many of us have been living very low-maintenance lives since this whole [pandemic] began, so it was very hard for me, even a week ago, to imagine we’d all be here together the way we’ve been in the past.
“It was almost like a leap of faith to come out here and take back a piece of normalcy,” she concluded.
The normalcy she spoke of may very well have gone by the wayside without some careful planning and a little cooperation from Mother Nature.
The thunderstorms that have been prevalent for the better part of August opted to take the morning off Friday, paving the way for the 96 participants to tee off.
With the number of golfers, event planners knew they’d have to make some adjustments if everyone was going to get their swings in. They decided to split the tournament into two flights, which went off without a hitch.
In the first flight, the team of Network Realty, comprised of Danny Tuggle, Justin Carlson, Mark Henderson and Bob McCoy, shot a combined 53 to edge out the group of Luis Ventura, Jose Hernandez, Richard Bradkorb and Michael McMemamin, which finished with a 54.
The second flight was taken by Piedmont Wealth Management, which consisted of Quintin Mullins, Brandon Pulliam, Nip Pulliam and Tuck Pulliam. They shot a collective 62, which was just enough to top the 64 put up by T.J. Williams, Jason Coppage, Mike Heard and Brian Bower of Culpeper Media Network.
“It wasn’t even about winning,” Tuggle said. “We just had fun and it turned out we did pretty well. It was a good time.”
Chamber President/CEO Jeff Say was ecstatic with how the Classic played out.
”Our 18th annual Golf Classic was a great opportunity for our community to come together in fellowship,” Say said. “I want to say thank you to all our sponsors, our golfers and the Country Club of Culpeper for a great day of golf. Thank you to our golf committee of Nick White and Chris Settle for pulling this all together quickly. We were blessed with a beautiful day and we were able to bring our members together for a great day of golf.”
Tuggle said the event made quite the impression on him and his colleagues at Network Realty, who also served as its beer sponsor.
”It was my first time playing in this tourney but it definitely won’t be my last,” he said. “I hope to sponsor and play in it every year from now on, and we look forward to defending our title next year.”
