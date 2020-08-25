Chamber Golf Classic draws nearly 100 golfers for COVID respite

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce’s annual Golf Classic is an event that always generates quite a buzz in the community, bringing business and community leaders together for a day of fellowship on the green during the last vestiges of summer.

However, in the age of COVID-19 and social distancing, this year’s tournament seemed to carry more meaning for the participants than previous iterations have.

Despite the coronavirus threat, nearly 100 golfers flocked to the Country Club of Culpeper for the 18th annual event last Friday, eager for even the smallest taste of camaraderie that’s been lacking during six months of isolation.

As they arrived for the 8 a.m. registration, there were smiles a mile wide and hearts full of enough gratitude to fill up even the biggest sand trap.

“I wasn’t sure this [tournament] was going to happen,” one golfer said to the three other males standing in a socially-distanced circle with him. They all nodded in agreement.

“It’s just so great to see you fellas,” he continued. Once again, they all nodded in unison, shooting one another a knowing look.

Not too far away, a female golfer was overheard telling two others that she initially had reservations about participating in the classic.