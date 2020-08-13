The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will hold its 18th annual golf classic at Culpeper Country Club on Aug. 21, bringing local business and community leaders together for a day of fun on the green.
"The annual golf classic is an opportunity for the community to come together, network and enjoy a day on the golf course," said Jeff Say, the chamber's president and CEO. "While this year has been hectic, to say the least, we are trying to instill a sense of normalcy and be able to keep connecting Culpeper."
Nick White, chairman of the chamber's Golf Committee, echoed Say's sentiments.
"This golf tournament has been a great success for the chamber for 17 years, and a great time for all of the golfers," White said. "The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce has played a vital role in the success of many businesses, leaders and many other community organizations within Culpeper. Their mission to connect, grow, and prosper has developed [Culpeper] into a great place for businesses and families to call home."
Amy Frazier, the chamber's events coordinator, lauded the work of White and his committee in pulling the event together, particularly with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to loom over everyday life.
"They've been hard at work and focused on making this a fun day for our golfing community," she said. "This is a way to celebrate our community and recognize the support that's been given to each other and our local businesses over the last few months. In addition to planning challenges, refreshments and prizes, they had the task of setting up additional protocols to ensure that we are keeping our staff, committee, volunteers and players safe."
Among the challenges Frazier was talking about is a "50/50 Beer Goggle Putt-Off," where participants will have the opportunity to buy a ticket and attempt to sink a putt while wearing beer goggles. The winner will receive 50 percent of the challenge's pot.
The long drive competition, closest-to-the-hole competition and hole-in-one competition, staples of past classics, are all returning this year as well.
"As a golfer, I always personally loved the long drive competition, although I never won it," White said. "And now this year you can literally putt for dough, so it should certainly be interesting."
Like White, Say has participated in the event in past years. He said it's left him with fond memories and great friendships.
"Over the years I've made friends from the golf classic, like John Fischer from Exit Cornerstone and Bill Price from Price-Right Communications," Say recalled. "We've bonded over my terrible golfing and our love of Culpeper. While I'll be working this year, I'm excited for other golfers to make those same connections."
The event is set for a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Say said registration has reached full capacity.
"We've received a great response as our neighbors are ready to come out and enjoy Mother Nature and fellowship with other golfers," he added.
"This event has become even more important to the chamber and community during the COVID-19 pandemic," White opined. "It’s vitally important now more than ever that we come together as one Culpeper."
