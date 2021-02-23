Chamber to host Culpeper Clerk of the Court candidates forum

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will host a public forum with the two candidates in next month’s special election for the post of Culpeper County clerk of court, the business group announced Tuesday.

The chamber said the forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11, will be a free, voter-education community event giving residents an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates, clerk Carson Beard and challenger Marshall Keene.

Chamber President and CEO Jeff Say will act as the evening’s moderator and timekeeper.

Both Keene and Beard will be allowed three minutes for introductions and opening statements, and then respond to prepared questions that each will be given an equal opportunity to answer, the chamber said in a statement.

After those questions, the candidates will have three minutes to make their closing statements.

“It is very important that despite the pandemic, we work to educate our county and encourage voting in this special election for Clerk of the Court,” the chamber said.

The forum will be streamed on YouTube Live, Facebook Live and cable television’s Culpeper Media Network, it said.