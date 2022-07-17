Charlottesville center to host free 'Hidden Figures' movie event Tuesday

The Center at Belvedere in Charlottesville will host a special screening of the Academy Award-nominated film, “Hidden Figures,” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.

The movie will be followed by an interview and book signing at 6:30 p.m. with Margot Lee Shetterly, author of “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race,” on which the film is based.

Both events are free and open to all.

“I am delighted that this film is being shown at The Center. I hope everyone will share our enthusiasm about the opportunity to not only see the critically acclaimed movie, but to meet Margot Lee Shetterly, who was inspired to research and record yet another example of African American contributions to this country,” said Enid Krieger, chair of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee at The Center.

The movie’s all-star cast brings to life the story of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, three African American women working as mathematicians at NASA in 1960s’ Hampton, Virginia.

Author, researcher and entrepreneur Shetterly lives in Charlottesville and grew up in Hampton, where her father was a scientist at NASA Langley Research Center.

Learn more at thecentercville.org. The center is located at 540 Belvedere Blvd. in Charlottesville.