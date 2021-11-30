Christmas open house set Dec. 11-17 at Ellwood historic site

Holiday cheer is coming to one of the most storied places in Orange and Spotsylvania counties, COVID notwithstanding.

A local nonprofit group, Friends of Wilderness Battlefield, will welcome visitors to Ellwood—a historic house on a former plantation straddling the county line—at mid-month to see beautiful Victorian Christmas decorations created by the Fawn Lake Lawn and Garden Club.

The COVID-19 pandemic’s public-health restrictions prevent the friends group, which interprets and maintains the nationally important historic site, from hosting Santa Claus or children’s crafts as it has for many years at Christmastime.

Part of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, Ellwood is administered by the National Park Service.

The park’s longtime partner at Ellwood, FoWB invites people to come and enjoy the house decorated for Christmas from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, through Friday, Dec. 17.

Interpreters will be on hand to answer questions. Face masks are required while people are inside the site’s handsomely restored antebellum house, but visitors may stroll on the grounds mask-free as long as they practice social distancing, the friends said in a statement Tuesday.