Christmas open house set Dec. 11-17 at Ellwood historic site
Christmas open house set Dec. 11-17 at Ellwood historic site

Christmas at Ellwood 2021

A needlepoint Santa Claus and trimmings decorate a spot inside Ellwood, an antebellum home on the Wilderness battlefield astride Orange and Spotsylvania counties. Fawn Lake Lawn and Garden Club members are decorating the historic house for a Christmas open house Dec. 11-17.

 FRIENDS OF WILDERNESS BATTLEFIELD

Holiday cheer is coming to one of the most storied places in Orange and Spotsylvania counties, COVID notwithstanding.

A local nonprofit group, Friends of Wilderness Battlefield, will welcome visitors to Ellwood—a historic house on a former plantation straddling the county line—at mid-month to see beautiful Victorian Christmas decorations created by the Fawn Lake Lawn and Garden Club.

The COVID-19 pandemic’s public-health restrictions prevent the friends group, which interprets and maintains the nationally important historic site, from hosting Santa Claus or children’s crafts as it has for many years at Christmastime.

Part of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, Ellwood is administered by the National Park Service.

The park’s longtime partner at Ellwood, FoWB invites people to come and enjoy the house decorated for Christmas from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, through Friday, Dec. 17.

Interpreters will be on hand to answer questions. Face masks are required while people are inside the site’s handsomely restored antebellum house, but visitors may stroll on the grounds mask-free as long as they practice social distancing, the friends said in a statement Tuesday.

During the American Civil War, Ellwood and its grounds served as a busy field hospital during the battles of Chancellorsville and the Wilderness, fought a year apart in 1863 and 1864. In the Battle of the Wilderness, it also headquartered Union Maj. Gen. Gouverneur K. Warren, savior of Little Round Top in the Battle of Gettysburg.

In the American Revolution, the Ellwood plantation welcomed the patriots’ great French ally, the Marquis de Lafayette, and his army as they waited to combine forces with soldiers led by Gen. “Mad” Anthony Wayne and march toward Yorktown for what became that long war’s deciding siege.

The second-largest military park in the world, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County Battlefields National Military Park is the bloodiest landscape in North America. Two major Civil War armies clashed in and around Fredericksburg in four pivotal battles in 18 months, leaving 100,000 men dead, wounded or missing.

The park welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors a year.

cschemmer@starexponent.com

540/825-0773

Clint Schemmer, a journalist since 1980, has worked at papers in California, North Carolina and Virginia. He’s been a bureau chief, editorial-page editor, copy desk chief and local news editor. Now a staff writer at the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

