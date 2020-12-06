Christmas Train aims to cheer Culpeper, Madison, Orange

2020's been a tough year, for certain, but some Yuletide merriment will roll through the Northern Piedmont's communities next weekend.
Get ready! The area's first-ever Christmas Train is coming on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 12.
During the vehicle caravan's parade through Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties, its elves will throw candy to all the little ones and spread some Christmas cheer.
A 55-ton crane truck from Virginia Crane in Manassas in Prince William County will transport Santa Claus in its cab, along with logging trucks, tractor-trailers from Crane Service Co. of Upper Marlboro, Md., bucket trucks, rollo-off/roll-on trucks, and other cranes, an organizer said in an interview Saturday.
Private individuals decided to organize the train so local children would have something fun to anticipate in a holiday season curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
They invite everyone to come together to parade through the three communities.
"Whether you're a business, a church or just a good-hearted local wanting to brighten up our community, come decorate your vehicle and join the Christmas Train," they said.
Starting from Culpeper Town Square at 1 p.m., the parade will head south on U.S. 29 for Madison and then visit the town of Orange.
To watch the train, Culpeper residents should gather along Main Street at 1:30 p.m.
Madison residents should assemble on Main Street at 2 p.m. Bulletproof LLC at 121 Main St., Miranda’s cafe and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office invite people to watch from their parking areas, on both sides of Main.
Orange County residents are asked to gather on Main Street near the town of Orange’s Taylor Park at 2:25 p.m.
If children write letters to Santa and then stand along any of those Main streets, elves flanking the train will move down the sidewalks to collect their missives to carry to the North Pole, along with any gifts that people may wish to offer.
The organizers are accepting donations of winter jackets and toys to give to local children who are "less privileged during these troubling times."
The train will provide gifts for foster children in all three counties. Organizers are taking donations for diapers and wipes (all sizes needed).
Anyone who wishes to donate can drop off items at Tammy’s Family Hair Studio at 401-B Madison Road in Culpeper, and the Ma and Paws store in Rixeyville.
Area businesses and churches are donating gifts and supplies to the effort.
For questions or details about donations, call Rob Jenkins at 540-717-5935.
