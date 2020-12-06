Christmas Train aims to cheer Culpeper, Madison, Orange

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To watch the train, Culpeper residents should gather along Main Street at 1:30 p.m.

Madison residents should assemble on Main Street at 2 p.m. Bulletproof LLC at 121 Main St., Miranda’s cafe and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office invite people to watch from their parking areas, on both sides of Main.

Orange County residents are asked to gather on Main Street near the town of Orange’s Taylor Park at 2:25 p.m.

If children write letters to Santa and then stand along any of those Main streets, elves flanking the train will move down the sidewalks to collect their missives to carry to the North Pole, along with any gifts that people may wish to offer.

The organizers are accepting donations of winter jackets and toys to give to local children who are "less privileged during these troubling times."

The train will provide gifts for foster children in all three counties. Organizers are taking donations for diapers and wipes (all sizes needed).

Anyone who wishes to donate can drop off items at Tammy’s Family Hair Studio at 401-B Madison Road in Culpeper, and the Ma and Paws store in Rixeyville.

Area businesses and churches are donating gifts and supplies to the effort.

For questions or details about donations, call Rob Jenkins at 540-717-5935.

