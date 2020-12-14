Christmas Train boosts spirits in Culpeper area

Traffic stopped Saturday afternoon on major roads in Culpeper, Madison and Orange, and people were glad of it.
Santa Claus was coming through, driving a big rig towing a gigantic, green-and-red “Happy Birthday, Jesus!” sign. And he was trailed by four more holiday-costumed Santas, two Grinches and six elves, driving or riding with others in dozens of tractor-trailers, crane trucks, utility trucks, Jeeps, side-by-side all-terrain vehicles and a bright-yellow Ford Model C hot rod.
It was all part of the spectacle that was the area’s inaugural Christmas Train. Stevensburg resident Robby Jenkins created the three-county vehicle parade to cheer up residents, share some Christmas spirit, and raise donations to brighten the holiday for foster children.
“I think it turned out terrific, especially for a first-time thing we had never tried before,” Jenkins said in an interview Sunday, as he rested with his family after the extravaganza.
The crane operator with Crane Service of Upper Marlboro, Md., came up with the idea this fall after participating in the Trump Train that wound its way through different Culpeper-area localities in support of President Trump’s re-election campaign.
Bothered by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 directives and worried about the toll they were taking on people’s traditional Christmas celebrations, Jenkins said he resolved to do something to buoy area residents’ mood.
So he and colleagues and friends boot-strapped his creation, spread the word in the three counties and, as the days ticked by, more and more people jumped on the bandwagon. Jenkins’ fiancé, Stephanie Trivett, printed 1,000 flyers and spent many cold nights after working in a store to go door to door passing out flyers. Individuals and businesses donated toys, candy, money, baby diapers and wipes for the children.
Tammy’s Family Hair Studio in Culpeper and the Ma and Paws store in Rixeyville acted as dropoff locations to receive donations. Jenkins collected toys and supplies in his white Dodge 3500 pickup, fetching two truckloads’ worth from his mother’s hair salon.
At his mother and father’s home in Stevensburg, Jenkins, his dad and fellow church members fashioned a wooden cross and the giant “Merry Christmas” sign two weekends ago. His mom made potato soup to keep everyone fueled and warm.
“We about froze to death, but got it done,” Jenkins recalled.
The result was a miles-long caravan of vehicles of all kinds, with Christmas characters, fir trees and flags, which sparked lots of enthusiastic waves, thumbs up, and the honking of car horns from pedestrians and motorists who witnessed the pageant-on-wheels.
“It was an overwhelming experience Saturday evening to get home and get people’s messages on Facebook and the phone, messages from people I’d never met in my life,” Jenkins said. “They said they really appreciated what we did, that it was very much needed, and they were so glad it happened. It made families feel uplifted.”
Jenkins said he and supporters hope to make the train an annual event. To facilitate future vehicle parades, he plans to create a tax-deductible nonprofit. “We’re already working on next year,” he said.
The vehicles assembled beside the Tractor Supply store at Culpeper Town Center and, with Culpeper County sheriff’s deputies halting traffic briefly on Brandy Road, set off for the town’s Main Street and U.S. 29 beyond.
Before they set off on the journey, the Rev. Dale Freeman of Fellowship Baptist Church in Madison offered a prayer beside Jenkins’ tractor-trailer as all the participants gathered around.
At Culpeper’s former Pancho Villa restaurant, people gathered on the sidewalk to watch, and the elves and riders tossed candy to them. As the motorcade headed out of U.S. 29, lots of drivers slowed their vehicles, honked and flashed thumbs up. Battlefield Ford saluted the train on Facebook.
Sheriff’s Office vehicles escorted the train through Culpeper, as the sheriff’s office in Madison and Orange counties did in their jurisdictions.
In the town of Madison, the procession slowed enough that the children lining the street could get a good look at Santa and Mrs. Claus, and snagged candy tossed from the trucks. Jenkins hit his truck’s airhorn so people knew the train was coming and had time to snap photos.
Deputies led the train down the roads of Orange County and into the county seat. At the town’s Taylor Park, children and families—fresh from a tree lighting ceremony in the park—lined both sides of the street to watch the parade pass by.
Entering downtown Orange’s streets, as Jenkins—piloting the lead rig with its 53-foot-long trailer—made a tight turn, one man yelled out “That’s some great driving there, Santa!” and gave a thumbs-up, Jenkins recounted.
“It’s good to know that despite what people see on TV and read in most places, we still have hope here and there are still good people here,” he said, reflecting on the event. “... Because we saw it yesterday.”
“People still care about other people, and this isn’t going to go away,” he said. “I think the next Christmas Train will get bigger and better. And 2021 will come in brighter than 2020. I believe we can pull together.”
