Christmas Train boosts spirits in Culpeper area

So he and colleagues and friends boot-strapped his creation, spread the word in the three counties and, as the days ticked by, more and more people jumped on the bandwagon. Jenkins’ fiancé, Stephanie Trivett, printed 1,000 flyers and spent many cold nights after working in a store to go door to door passing out flyers. Individuals and businesses donated toys, candy, money, baby diapers and wipes for the children.

Tammy’s Family Hair Studio in Culpeper and the Ma and Paws store in Rixeyville acted as dropoff locations to receive donations. Jenkins collected toys and supplies in his white Dodge 3500 pickup, fetching two truckloads’ worth from his mother’s hair salon.

At his mother and father’s home in Stevensburg, Jenkins, his dad and fellow church members fashioned a wooden cross and the giant “Merry Christmas” sign two weekends ago. His mom made potato soup to keep everyone fueled and warm.

“We about froze to death, but got it done,” Jenkins recalled.

The result was a miles-long caravan of vehicles of all kinds, with Christmas characters, fir trees and flags, which sparked lots of enthusiastic waves, thumbs up, and the honking of car horns from pedestrians and motorists who witnessed the pageant-on-wheels.

