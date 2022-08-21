Church choir director freed on bond in Culpeper sexting case

A well-known Culpeper gospel musician and former church music leader has been freed from jail in an ongoing sexting case involving a 16-year-old male public school student.

Respected community members came to the defense of Craig Alexander “Alex” Smith in facilitating his release Aug. 9 on $40,000 secured bond. The 47-year-old former worship leader at Culpeper Baptist Church had been held since his arrest July 12.

Culpeper County Circuit Court Judge Dale Durrer granted the bond denied Aug. 2 by substitute Judge Gil Berger in Culpeper Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. Berger denied bond, at the the prosecution’s request, due to the nature of the alleged crimes.

Defense attorney Amy Harper immediately appealed that decision. Bond was granted a week later in the higher court.

Part of the record for the Aug. 9 bond hearing were letters supporting Smith from local community leaders Hortense Hinton-Jackson, Nan Butler Roberts and the Rev. Frank D. Lewis Sr., pastor of Antioch Baptist Church in Madison.

Hinton-Jackson wrote in her July 25 letter that she was aware of the seriousness of the charges Smith faces.

“Because he is a well-known and highly regarded member of the community, the news of his arrest has the community and those who know and love him, stunned,” she said in the letter to the court.

“To my knowledge, there has never been a hint of impropriety as he worked between and among different ages and groups in the community,” Hinton Jackson wrote. “We are hopeful that this matter will be brought to a quick resolve to his benefit so he can return and continue his exemplary work.”

She described Smith in her letter as “a very talented and gifted young man,” respectful, personable and with a generous manner.

Hinton-Jackson recalled participating in a gospel worship Smith led as well as the 2019 concert he organized at Culpeper Baptist to raise money for the George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association scholarship fund and 4-County Museum.

Roberts, in her July 28 letter to the court, stated she had known Smith for more than 25 years. She described him as “the go-to person for teaching and directing contemporary gospel music.”

He always presented himself as a professional, Roberts stated. She added that when Smith was appointed music and artistic director at Culpeper Baptist it was a huge achievement for an African-American male in a majority white congregation.

“He went on to prove himself time and time again in all aspects of the position,” she wrote.

Most recently, Smith participated in three local productions Roberts directed and wrote, including as stage director, she said.

“It puzzles and hurts deeply that he could be accused of the charges as I understand them,” Roberts wrote in the letter to the court. “Everyone at one time in life has done something we wish we could take back.”

In Smith’s case, she added, “…if he had to relive these moments, he would have made a different decision.”

“If we are honest with God and ourselves, we’ve all been there,” Roberts said, stating thankfully there were no cameras, text messages or emails to review.

“I believe in second chances ... Let’s not throw the harshest sentence on a young man who may have made a horrible mistake.”

Instead, Roberts appealed, give Smith the opportunity to apologize, provide community service, pay restitution or rehabilitate in a positive manner that supports him and his community.

Finally, the Rev. Lewis, in an Aug. 7 letter to the court, stated he has known Smith for many years and can attest to his character as a pastor and a family friend. Lewis complemented Smith for his mannerisms, achievements and creativity and said he considered him a good person who is hardworking and responsible.

The local minister added in his letter, that doesn’t justify the accusations against Smith.

“If this is found to truly be an unfortunate weakness on his part, prayerfully he will demonstrate repentance and change,” Lewis wrote, stating he stood ready offer additional support for Smith.

The case was continued to Sept. 23 in JDR Court.

Per bond conditions set by Durrer, Smith cannot leave Virginia, is under pretrial supervision, has a curfew, GPS monitoring, avoid all contact with the alleged victim, have no interaction with minors and be on house arrest.

In addition to being former worship leader at Culpeper Baptist Church, head of the Blue Ridge Chorale and an active community musician, the defendant was a special education paraprofessional at Culpeper County High School last academic year. Smith was slated to become a long-term substitute for choir this school year.

He is no longer employed with the school system or the church following the July 12 allegations by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, which it said were based on statements by the victim’s mother.

The mother reported her son was given a cell phone as well as rides home by a teacher, the agency said. She told investigators she felt the teacher might be grooming the teen for sex, the Sheriff’s Office said.

When questioned by authorities, Smith admitted he asked the teen for photos of his genitalia, according to a criminal report in court records filed by School Resource Officer Marshall Keene.