Church ladies serve up soup, grilled cheese at Election Day lunch for local missions

RIXEYVILLE—A time to gather with neighbors to break bread, an Election Day luncheon at Oak Shade United Methodist Church offered flavor, friendly faces and a warm meal—all in support of local missions.

Little Fork United Methodist Circuit Women prepared and served a variety of soups, grilled cheese sandwiches and pie.

The circuit women’s group is comprised of members from Jeffersonton, Oak Shade and Woodland United Methodist churches, said the Rev. Norma Jean Fellows, co-pastor with her husband, Art, at Oak Shade UMC. Oak Shade is a small church located next to Ma & Paw’s store on Route 229.

A couple dozen people mingled at tables in the church hall Tuesday, enjoying the tasty lunch and conversation. The meal was offered for a freewill donation.

Proceeds will benefit local missions of Little Fork United Methodist Circuit Women, currently sponsoring a global outreach of another local church.

“We have 40 or 50 Samaritan’s Purse boxes we will take to Open Door Baptist Church next week,” said Pastor Fellows.

Samaritan’s Purse is an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization that provides aid to people in physical need as a key part of its missions work. Franklin Graham, son of Christian evangelist Billy Graham, is president of the nonprofit that annually organizes Operation Christmas Child.

Boxes of necessities and a few treats and toys are shipped to needy children around the world.

Open Door, on Germanna Highway, does the project every year and this year got some help from the Little Fork Circuit Women.

“It costs $9 per box to ship each box,” Fellows said.

Donations received from Tuesday’s lunch will help with the effort, she said.

The women’s circuit also supports Culpeper Food Closet, Manna Ministry, Power Pack and Culpeper Senior Center, the pastor said. “Our mission focus is helping other people,” Fellows said.

And feeding other people, which they did on Election Day.

At least a dozen soup-filled crockpots lined the serving table offering tempting varieties like cream of potato, potato-leek chowder, cream of pumpkin, cream of tomato, chicken noodle and vegetable beef.

Stevie Wise had the cream of pumpkin. “It was delicious,” she said, eyeing the pie table.

Wise picked a slice of pecan pie and shared her thoughts on issues of the day.

“The economy is very important,” she said. “I’ve been preparing for this all summer.”

By preparing, Wise meant stocking up food supplies from her garden through canning, freeze drying and dehydration.

“In case we have a food shortage,” she said.

In the back kitchen, Wayne Payne, husband of church lady Joan Payne, fixed the grilled cheese on a griddle. He voted early—before Election Day—to avoid the crowd. Payne listed his issues of the day as inflation, crime, immigration and gas prices.

“If we don’t get the Republicans in there, we’re going to be in trouble,” he said.

In the dining hall, local historian and author Perry Cabot enjoyed lunch with his wife. He took time to promote an upcoming event of historic interest in the area—the Nov. 20 unveiling of a historic marker in front of the Jeffersonton Community Center.

The sign will mark the spot of a long-gone tavern where French patriot, the Marquis de Lafayette, stopped during his 1825 tour of America.

“He was accompanied by a huge entourage wherever he went,” Cabot said.

As for the Election Day soup and grilled cheese meal, a first for the circuit women, it was deemed a success with everyone making their own choices from among a hearty selection of filling fare.