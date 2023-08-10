Civil War Trails Inc., which bills itself as the world’s largest open air museum, has won Emerging Civil War’s 2023 Award for Service in Civil War Public History for its efforts to help “the general public connect with America’s defining event,” according to a news release.

The award was presented during the Emerging Civil War symposium, held Friday through Sunday at Stevenson Ridge in Spotsylvania County.

Emerging Civil War is a collaboration of more than 30 historians devoted to sharing the story of the war in an accessible way to the public. It started as a blog that gave a voice to up-and-coming historians, according to its website, and has grown to include numerous book series, a speakers bureau and an annual symposium.

Its ninth annual gathering focused on the theme, “1863: The Great Task Before Us,” and included nine speakers and a tour of the first day at Chancellorsville Battlefield.

During the symposium, Chris Mackowski, editor-in-chief of Emerging Civil War, praised Civil War Trails, which has more than 1,400 sites across six states. Maps and highway markers direct travelers to sites and signs that tell stories about the history that took place there.

“If you’ve driven the Civil War byways from Pennsylvania to North Carolina to Tennessee, you’ve seen the Civil War Trails’ bugle calling your attention to a roadside story,” Mackowski said. “Civil War Trails has made Civil War history accessible and immediate to travelers, who can explore the story of the war at their own pace and according to their own interest while enjoying plenty of surprises along the way.”

The trails also allow travelers to drive the great campaigns turn-by-turn or to hike to remote artillery positions, to follow in the steps of freedom seekers or to visit homes of those caught between the lines, said Drew Gruber, executive director of Civil War Trails.

All signs are generated at the grassroots level. The community-driven approach allows Civil War Trails to tell history and share stories that oftentimes have not been heard before, according to a news release.

“This award recognizes the work of thousands of community leaders, archivists and local historians who have proposed and researched their local stories which manifest as a Civil War Trails site,” Gruber said.

Mackowski also touted the economic benefits of the program, which leads Civil War travelers to visit local restaurants, breweries and bed-and-breakfast facilities. The Trails organization works with hospitality and tourism organizations for all six states, Gruber said.

Past recipients of the award include the American Battlefield Trust, historians and directors at national battlefields and for well-known seminars, and the late D. P. Newton, founder of the White Oak Civil War Museum in Stafford County.