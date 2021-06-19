CLARK B. HALL: Battle of Brandy Station's dead were 'buried, where they fell'

Not wishing to abandon his prior headquarters venue, General Stuart ordered his headquarters camp to be pitched on the same knoll, but a staff aide reported “when we reached the place it was covered so thickly covered with dead horses and men, and the bluebottle flies were swarming so thick over the blood stains on the ground, that there was not room enough to pitch the tents among them.”

The staff officer further added that “the General reluctantly consented to camp at another place,” a necessary shift Stuart deeply regretted, “for as a matter of pride he was inclined to hold the field as he held it in the morning, even in this particular.” So, Stuart’s headquarters were then shifted on the night of June 9 to Farley Plantation, located two miles west of southern Fleetwood.

On the morning of June 10, a trooper observed a “horrible calm now settled over the battlefield, and the air was yet hazy with suffocating artillery smoke.” The only water he could find to drink was “dirty, muddy, and tasted and smelled like blood, man and animal, blood.” Another tallied “fifty dead soldiers,” their bodies sprawled “randomly and grotesquely,” then covering the southern slopes of Fleetwood, along Flat Run.