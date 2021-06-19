CLARK B. HALL: Battle of Brandy Station's dead were 'buried, where they fell'

Major military battles convey important consequences and, in some cases, the long-term results are not fully apparent until long after the action. Such is certainly the case with the Battle of Brandy Station.
First, Confederate cavalry courageously beat back an aggressive and valiant Federal attack on June 9, 1863, and thereafter held the battlefield. But was Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart accurate when he wrote his wife that his forces at the “Battle of Fleetwood Heights were “blessed with victory?”
Or did the battle’s outcome instead signal a “hollow, dark and pyrrhic victory,” as a Stuart critic later asserted?
I will soon endeavor to answer this central question in a subsequent column. But for now, please consider the grim “physical and emotional” aftermath of America’s largest and greatest cavalry battle.
On the night of June 8, Stuart’s headquarters tents were pitched on the southern terminus of Fleetwood Hill, ensconced just a few yards east of the Old Carolina Road (today’s State Route 685), as it passes over Fleetwood.
At the height of the intense trooper-to-trooper combat on the following morning of June 9, more than 7,000 combatants (four brigades) slashed and shot each other all over the crest and slopes of the “Famous Plateau.” Stuart’s headquarters now laid in shambles and the ground was now “thickly strewn with human and horse carcasses.”
Not wishing to abandon his prior headquarters venue, General Stuart ordered his headquarters camp to be pitched on the same knoll, but a staff aide reported “when we reached the place it was covered so thickly covered with dead horses and men, and the bluebottle flies were swarming so thick over the blood stains on the ground, that there was not room enough to pitch the tents among them.”
The staff officer further added that “the General reluctantly consented to camp at another place,” a necessary shift Stuart deeply regretted, “for as a matter of pride he was inclined to hold the field as he held it in the morning, even in this particular.” So, Stuart’s headquarters were then shifted on the night of June 9 to Farley Plantation, located two miles west of southern Fleetwood.
On the morning of June 10, a trooper observed a “horrible calm now settled over the battlefield, and the air was yet hazy with suffocating artillery smoke.” The only water he could find to drink was “dirty, muddy, and tasted and smelled like blood, man and animal, blood.” Another tallied “fifty dead soldiers,” their bodies sprawled “randomly and grotesquely,” then covering the southern slopes of Fleetwood, along Flat Run.
Stuart ordered that “all the dead, friend and foe alike, be buried where they fell,” an order that battle-exhausted cavalrymen soon undertook, absent any enthusiasm whatsoever. One trooper reported in just one spot on Fleetwood Hill, “we buried a Federal colonel, major, and a number of privates.”
An officer wrote that “most of the dead ... bore wounds from the sabre, either by cut or thrust.” A Federal captain was found with “eighteen distinct bullet holes in his person,” according to a 6th Virginia Cavalry trooper.
Out on Beverly’s Ford Road, and noting “a rite smart loss on both sides,” a North Carolinian observed the “dusty road to the river was lined with bodies cast all about. “ One Reb artillerist “found a regular (Union) on the side of the road ... an Irishman, with a piece of shell in his skull ... which I pulled out with horseshoe pinchers.” Did the Irishman survive? We do not know. Probably not.
Another trooper wrote, “The entire field between Brandy Station and the river was dotted over with dead men and horses.” He added, “We buried the men and left the horses to rot, which they proceeded to do.” A soldier spotted “30 dead horses in one place, just in front of a stonewall.”
A trooper with the 11th Virginia Cavalry noted his regiment tenderly buried their mates, “with bodies rolled up in blankets.” On June 11, a Reb picket near St. James Church observed, “everything looks like desolation. The grass is burned, the woods we were shelling are completely riddled.”
For days afterwards, and until the Confederates finally departed Brandy Station on June 16, “the fearful smell of the dead hung in the air,” and as a 12th Virginia trooper wrote, “we left our camps (at Brandy Station) with no regrets.”
Query: Does anyone actually believe that all those soldiers killed at Brandy Station on June 9 were disinterred after the war and then given proper burial rites, elsewhere?
Or do you believe, as I do, that most of those killed on June 9, 1863, are still buried, “where they fell?”
Civil War historian Clark B. Hall,
a Star-Exponent columnist, lives in Culpeper County.