CLARK B. HALL: Battle of Morton's Ford, fought 158 years ago today, was 'a curious affair'

Ensconsed in Virginia’s rich Piedmont farmland and bracketed by the Rappahannock and Rapidan rivers, 20 miles apart, strategically-vital Culpeper harbored no doubt the American Civil War would quickly find its way to the county.

This proved especially true given that the Orange and Alexandria Railroad (completed in 1854) tracked north-south through the county’s center from Rappahannock Station (today’s Remington) to Rapidan Station. Adding to Culpeper’s military significance, Central Virginia’s oldest route—the Old Carolina Road—headed south from the Rappahannock at Norman’s Ford and exited the county at Raccoon Ford on the Rapidan.

With two major rivers streaming past its hamlets, bluffs and fields, plus the Robinson River flowing into the Rapidan at Horseshoe Farm, and the Hazel feeding into the Rappahannock near Beverly’s Ford, Culpeper County found itself attacked several times, across all four rivers, by the Union and Confederate armies.

A future column will detail why and how it came to pass Culpeper was attacked so often via these rivers—nine times! But only on one occasion did an attack start from Culpeper and proceed into another county.

And this brings us to Feb. 6, 1864, 158 years ago.

To support a planned infantry raid on Richmond, Union strategists in Washington instructed the Army of the Potomac, wintering in Culpeper, to initiate an attack against entrenched Confederates in Orange County south of the Rapidan.

Though stoutly opposed to this assault against the enemy’s “strongly entrenched line,” Maj. Gen. John Sedgwick, the Federal on-scene commander, chose Morton’s Ford as the avenue of attack.

On the morning of Feb. 6, 8,000 soldiers of the Union’s 3rd Division secretly amassed north of Stony Point, near present-day Batna in Culpeper. Once his ranks were formed, Brig. Gen. Alexander Hays ordered his division to move out quickly toward Morton’s Ford, just over a mile south. This stealthy advance would be the only positive thing the Yankees accomplished for the remainder of a long and savagely bloody day.

Crossing in front of Powhatan Robertson’s house, Struan, the 3rd Division rushed toward Morton’s Ford. Near the head of the columns, Hays led his soldiers down into the icy river. Ignoring Rebel musket fire, Hays’ men courageously rushed forward, capturing 20 Confederate pickets at the ford.

Over on the river’s Confederate side, one artillerist described a “rather sudden transition from peace to war.” Undaunted, the famed Richmond Howitzers opened up on the Yankees pouring across the river.

Riding up quickly, Lt. Gen. Richard Ewell, the Confederate 2nd Corps commander, asked in amazement, “What on earth is the matter here?” Convinced his entire corps, 18,000-strong, was under attack, Ewell focused the plunging fire of his big command on the vastly outnumbered attackers.

“We crossed the river to feel the enemy, “one bluecoat wrote, “and we got the feel badly.” Another Yank noted the obvious: “The enemy was not badly scared.”

Under direct fire from Rebel works a mile back of the ford, the bold Federals withered and their attack ground to a halt. One Federal officer theorized the “purpose of our attack was to draw a force of enemy to our front.” The Federals achieved that objective as the cool Southerners responded “in a deadly focus of fire.” Northerners fell dead by the dozens.

Late in the day, things only got worse for the besieged Federals as the Confederates initiated a hard-punching counterattack. One Union officer—obviously a future politician—artfully described this Rebel thrust as the “enemy retreating toward us.” Disingenuous semantics aside, the Yankees withdrew after dark across the river, losing near 300 casualties. Dick Ewell’s 2nd Corps incurred about 55 casualties.

Robert E. Lee’s biographer Douglas Southall Freeman accurately termed the daylong battle “a curious affair.”

And also reckless in the extreme, as this action accomplished nothing but death and misery. After the battle, Sedgwick complained bitterly that Washington authorities should not have initiated orders resulting in the disastrous battle.

But with Sedgwick’s castigations of higher-ups, we note that this debacle on the Rapidan would not represent the last time American warriors entered a battle with an ill-defined mission, while engaged in an action counseled against by generals in the field, fighting in a locale where they were not wanted to begin with.

Note: The entire Morton’s Ford battlefield, in Culpeper and Orange counties, is privately owned.

