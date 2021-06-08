CLARK B. HALL: Culpeper figures in the Marquis de Lafayette's Yorktown Campaign

The Revolutionary War’s Yorktown Campaign forced the surrender of the British army and effectively ended the years-long conflict. Few events in American history compare in importance with Lord Cornwallis’ surrender at Yorktown.

But it is not often recalled that the Continental Army’s offensive thrust, helping to seal this conclusive American victory, boasted its prelude here in Culpeper County 240 years ago this week.

By early 1781, an exasperated George Washington wished to conclusively deal with the raiding, marauding and pillaging of British Redcoats by forcing them into a position where they could be defeated, once and for all. And fortunately for Gen. Washington—and for the future of our country—he commanded military forces that were manifestly up to this task.

In March 1780, France had sent the Marquis de Lafayette across the Atlantic Ocean to tell Washington that it would soon send a nation-saving infusion of arms, ships and men. Ultimately, Lafayette helped secure more than 5,000 French soldiers for the American cause; they would prove invaluable in the Siege of Yorktown.