Considering “Decoration Day”—now “Memorial Day”—was inaugurated after the Civil War as Americans gathered to honor and decorate the graves of our fallen, then it is uniquely appropriate for us here in Culpeper—the most fought over county during the Civil war—to highlight the sacrifice of the four most senior officers who fell in America’s largest cavalry action, the Battle of Brandy Station, June 9, 1863.

Two were full colonels, one on each side; and two were lieutenant colonels, one on each side.

Their remarkable stories are fascinating. These brave officers included a Mississippian who fought for the North; another, one of the richest men in the South; a New Jersey farmer whose body never left Culpeper after his death; and a North Carolinian who scouted Kiowa American Indians in Nebraska before the war.

And fittingly as bold leaders of men, they all were killed, “out front,” while boldly advancing their troopers in fierce charges. Each, in fact, went down on widely divergent sectors of the battlefield, miles apart from one another.

These officers are profiled in the order of their deaths on June 9.

Col. Benjamin Franklin ‘Grimes’ Davis

Colonel Benjamin Franklin “Grimes” Davis entered West Point from Mississippi and graduated in 1854. One of his classmates was Jeb Stuart. Lt. Davis served in the Indian Wars and was badly wounded fighting Apaches in frontier New Mexico. At the outbreak of the Civil War, Grimes Davis remained loyal to the Union and served as regimental commander of the 8th New York Cavalry.

Colonel Davis, 31, proved to be an outstanding cavalry commander and led the Federal attack across Beverly’s Ford on the Rappahannock at about 5:30 a.m. on June 9.

And at that point, Colonel Davis had about a half-hour to live.

Riding out in advance, all alone, of the 8th New York Cavalry on Beverly’s Ford Road, Grimes Davis presented himself as a prime target for an opportunistic lieutenant of the 6th Virginia Cavalry who boldly shot Colonel Davis in the head. Learning of Davis’s death, Brig. Gen. John Buford, commanding all Federal Forces crossing at Beverly’s Ford (12,000 men), described Colonel Davis as “…a thorough soldier, free from politics and intrigue, a patriot in its true sense, an ornament to his country and a bright star in his profession.”

Colonel Davis is today buried at West Point Cemetery.

Lt. Col. Frank Hampton

Six miles away, just east of Hansbrough’s Ridge on Kirtley’s Road at about 10:30 a.m., Lt. Col. Frank Hampton, 33, executive officer of the 2nd South Carolina Cavalry was soon to be sabered in the face and shot in the abdomen as he led his men to the attack.

Brother of General Wade Hampton, Brigade Commander at Brandy Station, Frank Hampton of Columbia, South Carolina, hailed from one of the wealthiest families in the entire South. And even though Frank “was a prime favorite with the ladies,” he traveled north before the war and won the hand of a refined New York damsel, Sarah Strong Baxter Hampton.

At the outbreak of the war, Frank Hampton again journeyed north, this time to fight Yankees. On the morning of June 9, Lt. Col. Hampton and his under-manned regiment courageously counter-attacked three Federal regiments on Kirtley’s Road (Rt. 3), precisely in front (north) of an insensitively planned, Amazon “data center,” projected to be built right here, exactly where this heavy fight took place.

Frank Hampton crossed swords with a 1st Massachusetts trooper, and the enemy’s saber slashed Hampton’s face. Another Federal fired into Hampton’s body and Hampton’s horse bolted to the rear, toward Stevensburg. Frank Hampton would be taken by his troopers to Clover Hill (still stands, barely), a mile west of Stevensburg. He would die in the front parlor and an onlooker would later offer Hampton was “utterly disfigured.”

Frank Hampton is buried at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Cemetery, Columbia, South Carolina.

Lt. Col. Virgil Broderick

During the mid-afternoon of June 9, at Fleetwood Hill, a half-mile from Brandy Station, Lt. Col. Virgil Broderick, 30, commander of the 1st New Jersey Cavalry, a farmer before the war, was surrounded by Confederate troopers shouting for the unhorsed Federal officer to surrender.

As the Federal attack on Fleetwood Hill against Stuart’s counter-attacking legions began to be summarily beaten back, the 1st New Jersey cavalry found itself isolated from the remainder of Union forces now withdrawing back toward the Rappahannock. Ascertaining the only route of escape was eastward, down the ridge itself, Lt. Col. Broderick led this charge and was soon unhorsed by Rebel horse artillerists.

Virgil Broderick picked himself up off the ground and with “a stormy voice” started to swing his huge sword in wide circles. Urged to surrender, he killed a Reb trooper and was then pierced by Reb sabers. Coming to his aid, Major John Shelmire was also killed. These were the last two officers to die on Fleetwood Hill and both were buried “where they fell.”

Both Lt. Col. Virgil Broderick and Major John Shelmire were later disinterred and are now buried at the “post of honor,” foot of the flagpole, Culpeper National Cemetery.

Col. Solomon Williams

Late in the day on June 9, about 4:30 p.m., two miles northwest of southern Fleetwood Hill, four Confederate regiments counterattacked Federals from upon the summit of northern Fleetwood—and the last Confederate officer to die during the battle of Brandy Station would also be the highest-ranking officer to die, Colonel Solomon Williams.

Graduating from West Point in 1858, Lt. Solomon Williams, from Nash County, N.C., found himself chasing Kiowa American Indians while assigned to Ft. Kearny, Nebraska. At the outbreak of the Civil War, Williams resigned in May, 1861, and was soon appointed as regimental commander, 2nd North Carolina Cavalry.

Going home on leave in May 1863, he married Maggie Pegram and returned to his command in Culpeper on June 4—in just enough time to be killed on June 9.

During the late afternoon of June 9, Colonel Williams ordered the regimental flag to be brought to his side. That order satisfied, Colonel William ordered the charge to begin and was immediately shot in the head.

After his death, one of his staff aides wrote: “He was beloved by his men; as brave and true a man as was in that army.”

Colonel Solomon Williams is buried in Arrington Cemetery, Nashville, NC.

During four years of war, thousands of soldiers died in Culpeper County and it is sincerely hoped and anticipated we will continue to honor their noble sacrifice by protecting and preserving the battlefields upon which they gave their “last full measure of devotion.”

