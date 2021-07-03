CLARK B. HALL: Eastern View, Lee's Culpeper headquarters, rediscovered

In one of the more heartfelt letters he ever wrote, Lee continued, “The country here looks very green and pretty, notwithstanding the ravages of war. What a beautiful world God in his loving kindness to his creatures has given us. What a shame that man endowed with reason and a knowledge of right should mar his gifts.”

He concluded, “May He soon change the hearts of men, and enable them to repent and be forgiven.”

Some 12 years after the Civil War, Col. Frederic Newhall—a Federal staff officer during the Battle of Brandy Station—boldly asserted, “The Gettysburg campaign was opened actively in Virginia, when General (Alfred) Pleasonton’s command crossed the Rappahannock River on the morning of the 9th of June, 1863, at Kelly’s and Beverly’s Fords, and engaged the command of General J.E.B. Stuart. The influence of that day’s encounter on the great campaign which it inaugurated, has never been fully understood or appreciated by the public ...”

Yes, indeed, the momentous Battle of Brandy Station took place throughout the day on June 9, 1863. Stepping outside his headquarters tent, General Lee looked down on Fleetwood Hill, six miles straight north. Utilizing his field glasses, he observed the heavy mounted fighting around Brandy Station, and later in the morning, at Stevensburg.