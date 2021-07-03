CLARK B. HALL: Eastern View, Lee's Culpeper headquarters, rediscovered

ON June 7, 1863, a solemn gray man on a big gray horse crossed into Culpeper County at the Rapidan River’s Raccoon Ford.
Gen. Robert E. Lee, commander of the Army of Northern Virginia, pointed his horse Traveller’s nose straight ahead toward Culpeper Court House, eight miles north. Lee’s staff officers rode on ahead and efficiently selected a site for the army’s headquarters.
Lee’s gargantuan Gettysburg Campaign was now underway. And the first field headquarters for the Civil War’s threshold campaign would be ensconced just outside this small Virginia village.
The location, although a vastly significant site, has been mostly lost to history. Indeed, few military historians could today accurately identify or locate this lofty and isolated venue.
As one proceeds east on Chandler Street in the town of Culpeper, crosses the railroad tracks and heads west toward McDevitt Drive, an abruptly high hill is observed on the right (south). Usually, cattle are grazing on the broad green slopes. At the very top of the summit, a grove of trees bravely hangs on in a fierce wind, with a couple of them showing evidence of a long life. Hidden within the trees, a large foundation is discerned, with bricks and broken pottery strewn about.
In 1767, Col. Thomas Claiborne Freeman built a large stone house he named “Eastern View.” This aerie-like home directly faced Stevensburg and Hansbrough’s Ridge, six miles east, and Mount Pony, two miles to the southeast.
Badly wounded in the Revolutionary War, Freeman died in 1812 and left the magnificent home to his son, Gabriel Freeman. Gabriel wed Miss Sarah Bolling of Petersburg. They had seven children, and when Gabriel died in 1852, Sarah Freeman managed their farm. As the Civil War emerged, Mrs. Freeman and her children remained in residence. She died in 1870.
No home in the town limits of Culpeper boasted a better view of the surrounding countryside than Eastern View, in all directions, 360 degrees. So it is not surprising that Lee’s capable staff selected a gentle knoll to the immediate north of the manor home as the venue whereupon they posted their headquarters tents and flags.
Arriving at Eastern View about noon on June 7, Lee directed the consolidation of his army in Culpeper in preparation for its grand movement toward the Shenandoah Valley, and the Potomac River, beyond. The Army of Northern Virginia readied itself to invade Pennsylvania.
Two of Lee’s infantry corps (led by Generals Richard Ewell and James Longstreet) were already in Culpeper. The army’s cavalry division (led by J.E.B. Stuart) fronted the Rappahannock River, centered on Fleetwood Hill near Brandy Station. Gen. A.P. Hill’s corps remained in Fredericksburg, but would soon be pulled westward to join the rest of the army.
At mid-morning on June 8, Lee rode north three miles from Eastern View to Inlet, where he reviewed Stuart’s cavalry division—11,000 troopers in all. After the review, Lee returned to Eastern View and wrote his wife, Mary, saying “It was a splendid sight.” He added, “The men and horses looked well.”
In one of the more heartfelt letters he ever wrote, Lee continued, “The country here looks very green and pretty, notwithstanding the ravages of war. What a beautiful world God in his loving kindness to his creatures has given us. What a shame that man endowed with reason and a knowledge of right should mar his gifts.”
He concluded, “May He soon change the hearts of men, and enable them to repent and be forgiven.”
Some 12 years after the Civil War, Col. Frederic Newhall—a Federal staff officer during the Battle of Brandy Station—boldly asserted, “The Gettysburg campaign was opened actively in Virginia, when General (Alfred) Pleasonton’s command crossed the Rappahannock River on the morning of the 9th of June, 1863, at Kelly’s and Beverly’s Fords, and engaged the command of General J.E.B. Stuart. The influence of that day’s encounter on the great campaign which it inaugurated, has never been fully understood or appreciated by the public ...”
Yes, indeed, the momentous Battle of Brandy Station took place throughout the day on June 9, 1863. Stepping outside his headquarters tent, General Lee looked down on Fleetwood Hill, six miles straight north. Utilizing his field glasses, he observed the heavy mounted fighting around Brandy Station, and later in the morning, at Stevensburg.
During the final phase of the June 9 fighting, Lee rode forward to Beauregard, a fine home situated on the southern slopes of central Fleetwood Hill. Climbing up to its rooftop cupola, Lee personally witnessed the fierce combat that raged across northern Fleetwood Hill.
Brig. Gen. William H.F. “Rooney” Lee, his middle son, was wounded in a late charge that took place in a remote valley on today’s Wil Spillman farm. That evening, Lee visited his bedridden son at the Hill family’s mansion in the town of Culpeper. Lee then returned back to Eastern View, a half-mile distant from the mansion on Culpeper’s East Street.
Lee remained at Eastern View in Culpeper and immediately shifted the leading elements of his army toward the Blue Ridge and the Shenandoah Valley.
On Sunday, June 14, the army commander attended services at St. Stephens Church in town. On the morning of June 17, his staff broke camp after a 10-day stay at Eastern View. Lee headed north toward Markham in Fauquier County, following his army.
The Battle of Gettysburg took place July 1-3, 1863—158 years ago this month. The opening stages of America’s largest and most pivotal military campaign played out in Culpeper County, Virginia, with Confederate army headquarters at the Eastern View farm.
