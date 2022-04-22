CLARK B. HALL: Grant reviews troops in Culpeper in April 1864

IT is lamentably overlooked that our country’s reunification after its deadliest conflict resulted from the military decisions made by one man in Culpeper County in the spring of 1864, 158 years past, this very week.

Lt. Gen. Ulysses Grant, who came to Virginia to take charge of all of the nation’s armies, issued orders launching the Civil War’s Overland Campaign on May 4, which ultimately decided the question of national union, or disunion. (We’ll add that 2022 is the 200th anniversary of the man who became the 18th U.S. president. Hiram Ulysses Grant was born on April 27; he marked his 42nd birthday in Culpeper.)

Riding about the county on his large, bay horse, Cincinnati, Grant began to acquaint himself with the Army of the Potomac, which he had never seen. His previous service was in the western theater.

Grant’s staff and senior army officers decided he and the army would both benefit by the general’s close review of its various corps. By far, the largest, best and most colorful review was that presented by the 2nd Corps near Stevensburg.

The day—April 22, 1864—was warm and sunny. The event began at noon and took place over two solid hours. North of Stevensburg off today’s State Route 663, the site was the flat plain at the western foot of Cole’s Hill, just west of Mountain Run.

Crossing Mountain Run and passing the county’s Lenn Park, one ascends a slight elevation until a flat plateau is quickly surmounted between Mountain Run and Jonas Run, almost a mile wide. Looking to the left (west) of the Old Carolina Road, you observe a prominent knoll just in front of a west-facing, unoccupied house. This is Grant’s review knoll, where he inspected some 25,000 soldiers.

Here are the impressions of some of the officers and men who took part:

“Friday, April 22nd, the sun rose bright and beautiful. Just the kind of weather so ardently wished for by those who were to participate in the Grand Review of the II Corps and who were that day to pass for the first time in front of Lieutenant General Grant.”

“The day was cloudless, with a light haze coming from the West. General Grant, with his inevitable cigar, rode across the field from the direction of Culpepper, and took post on a knoll overlooking the plain. Then, began the glorious pageant ...”

“The troops were disposed in magnificent array, forming four imposing lines of battle, when … Grant, accompanied by a brilliant crowd of officers, rode upon the ground. He was met by Major-General Meade, accompanied by his Staff, and, after a cordial greeting, both distinguished Generals proceeded to the spot where … Hancock, surrounded by his splendid Staff, was awaiting their arrival. General Hancock saluted them in the most graceful manner, and then dashed off to set his corps in motion. The moment he gave the order … the whole of the immense command was marching in review by battalions en masse, and the artillery by batteries, all in one resplendent column.”

“We have been training for the grand review … which did come off yesterday. Generals Grant, Meade, and Hancock were on hand. We got a good look at Grant. He is very common looking & was very plainly dressed. He wears a full beard which is black. We were fixed up in our best, with white gloves ... It would have been a grand sight to any one that never seen an army, but with us it has got to be an old story. Grant did not make any fuss about the matter.”

“We had a fine Review … by Genl. Grant. He stood on the right of Meade. Was not near enough to see the nicer points in his features, but he impressed me as a great business-like man who would attend to his own affairs and not waste his energies on outside issues. Once in my boyish days, the display might have impressed me and made me feel ambitious. Long columns of infantry moving by, with burnished arms and with steady step. The artillery lumbering along in its rear. The cavalry getting into motion to follow.”

“I wish you could have seen us. You have no idea how imposing such a scene is—twenty or thirty thousand armed men, each dressed up in his very best ‘regimentals,’ their bayonets and brass plates shining like gold and silver in the sun’s rays, colors floating on the breeze, and bands playing quick marches, which is kept time to by every man with a precision that is almost astonishing.”

“It was the first time we had seen General Grant, who raised his hat in acknowledgement of our salute as we passed by. The men did themselves credit, each one feeling the responsibility of the situation. They marched with a precision and alignment which was perfection.”

“To-day the Second corps was reviewed by General Grant and made a splendid appearance. It was drawn up in four parallel lines in front of the reviewing stand, with the artillery on the right. We estimated the number of men parading at about twenty-five thousand, splendidly equipped and armed in the best fashion. Our division had the right of the line. Grant first moved down the ranks, after which we passed the reviewing stand in column, marching with great precision. This is the beginning of the end, and in a few days our camp near Stevensburg will be a thing of the past, and where we shall we be, who can tell?”

“General Grant reviewed our Corps at 12 m. We had about 30,000 men out & made a magnificent display. It was the first time we had seen Grant, who is a small, stoop-shouldered man, and smoked a cigar all through the review.”

“General Grant is not a very large man. I think he looks a great deal like his pictures. He rides a most beautiful trotting horse with splendid equipment and a great deal of style.”

“Each of the four divisions passed in regular order, the bands discoursing patriotic music. The regiments and national colors were lowered as each organization marched past the General-in-Chief. During the review, General Grant was supported on the right by General Hancock, and on the left by General Meade. Immediately in the rear of them was a grand array of officers ... All of the officers appeared in elegant uniforms, and were magnificently mounted, many of the horses being richly caparisoned with trappings of yellow, and blousings of blue and gold.”

“In the near foreground, the regiments of the First division, marching in close ranks to the music of instruments and drums, saluted with swords at point, muskets at shoulder, and trailing colors. Behind them the burnished arms of troops, just rising from a depression in the plain, shining with almost blinding radiance. Far off, in a circle stretching around the field of review, dark columns stood at rest, or wheeled into the long and sinuous line of single regiments now in motion. Officers and orderlies galloped here and there between; the flags of the corps, divisions, brigades, and regiments fluttered near and far; the music of distant bands, the beat of distant drums, harmonized the soft tumult. On the overlooking hillsides, a myriad of tents gleamed white and calm. The roads in every direction were filled with horsemen, and the tramp of approaching cavalry sounded in the rear. Turning thitherward, one saw clouds of dust … then hundreds of armed riders emerging with banners into the field. This was the division of cavalry under General Wilson, to be reviewed after the Second Corps had completed its march.”

“Not a sound of voices broke the spell of this magnificent spectacle. Steadily, ceaselessly, the ordered array in front repeated itself; regularly the uplifted hat of the general-in-chief acknowledged the salutes of generals, colonels, and colors; beautifully the music of bands rose and died away over the hill; bright, like the lances of squadrons told of in the old tales, shone on the left the bayonets of coming soldiers. Here was the scenery of battle without its clamor and bloodshed; in this discipline and splendor was a promise which all who witnessed it hoped might be fulfilled.”

A New York colonel: “I find that great confidence is reposed in General Grant by both officers and men.”

A Maine colonel informed his wife, “For the first time, we have an appointment from the president that carries a grand, national strategy and a unity of purpose. (Grant conveyed) an air of business which soon inspired confidence in us all.”

The colonel continued: “Yesterday I attended a grand review of the Second Corps by General Grant, and it was by far the best one I ever saw. The corps never looked finer, nor marched better, every officer and man seeming anxious to show the Lieutenant-General how well they could do. After the review, Generals Grant, Meade, Sheridan, and about twenty Brigadier Generals were entertained by General Hancock at his Headquarters.”

After the Grand Review, Grant was hosted at a lunch held at Glen Ella (a house that no longer stands), officiated by Gens. George Gordon Meade and Winfield Scott Hancock.

The nation’s top military commander returned to his headquarters in the town of Culpeper and wrote: “The Army of the Potomac is in splendid condition and evidently feels like whipping somebody; I feel much better with this command than I did before seeing it.”

In late April, Grant directed all U.S. armies to prepare to advance simultaneously against the enemy. Maj. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman would attack the Army of Tennessee. Maj. Gen. Franz. Sigel was ordered to advance in the Shenandoah Valley. Maj. Gen. Meade, the Army of the Potomac’s commander, was to attack Gen. Robert E. Lee’s forces in Orange County.

On May 4, 1864, the nation’s most consequential military drama began as the Army of the Potomac left Culpeper forever by crossing the Rapidan River and entering the tangled forest of The Wilderness.

We’ll let a private soldier of Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia have the last word on Grant, with this from May 1864: “We will either ruin General Grant, or he us, and the Confederacy.”

