CLARK B. HALL: Preserving Fleetwood Hil—how it all began

Confederate Maj. Gen. James Ewell Brown Stuart succumbed to battle wounds 157 years ago this month. One year ago, that military leader’s great-great grandson, U.S. Army Col. James Ewell Brown Stuart IV, was buried beside his legendary ancestor in Richmond’s Hollywood Cemetery.
Please indulge this personal reminiscence.
As a boy growing up in Mississippi’s cotton fields, the colorful image of Gen. J.E.B. Stuart and his red cape flashing over Virginia battlefields provided a mind’s-eye distraction from feeding two ornery mules.
So when I finally got to the Old Dominion in 1984, the first thing I did was to seek out the village of Brandy Station in Culpeper County.
At the time, Bailey’s Store served as the hamlet’s warm heartbeat. After crossing the railroad tracks, I parked my red El Camino and went inside the store’s red building. Today, I can recall this threshold visit to Brandy Station as clearly as if it was yesterday.
Proprietor Ray Bailey—solemn, red baseball hat, white shirt, and boasting a black string tie—stood alone at the counter.
Pulling out a road map, I asked if he could direct me to Fleetwood Hill, a Civil War battle venue I read about as a 12-year-old boy.
Eyes darting upward, Mr. Bailey asked why I was looking for Fleetwood Hill?
Glancing into his wary eyes, it was clear I had asked a question that revealed this was not a frequent line of inquiry. In reply, I mumbled something about the Battle of Brandy Station. “Jeb” Stuart fought there, you see, and I had to find it. Right now.
Discerning that I was both lost and harmless, Mr. Bailey (one did not call him “Ray”) replied that Fleetwood Hill was just across the highway and not more than a half-mile distant.
He then provided instructions (not suggestions): “I want you to go over there, and there are two houses on opposite sides of a road that crosses over a low ridge. That is Fleetwood Hill.”
A “low ridge”? (My boyhood vision anticipated Mount Olympus.)
Mr. Bailey continued, “When you get up there, one house is owned by Joe Troilo and the other by B.B. Mitchell.” Mr. Bailey concluded, “You tell both of them that I sent you.”
In compliance with orders, I soon knocked on two doors, successively, and met both Joe and B.B., separately. Soon afterward, all three of us gathered in Joe’s brick rambler, which then stood on southern Fleetwood Hill.
Thus began a long, close and valued friendship with these good men that lasted many years. (Both are now gone, and deeply lamented, by all.)
Later, the three of us were destined to meet a direct descendant of the great cavalry chieftain who wrote an after-action report he entitled, “The Battle of Fleetwood.”
Preservation battles in Culpeper are legendary and I intend to tell them in better detail—soon.
Now, however, I wish to recall the cherished memory of two men who died in the spring of the year, 156 years apart. One of these military professionals fought on Fleetwood Hill. The other, his great-great-grandson, fought to save the “Famous Plateau” where the Brandy Station battle took place.
As we speed past today, glancing up at Mr. Bailey’s “low ridge,” it is impossible to imagine the wildly chaotic and deadly scene there on June 9, 1863. Starting at about 10:30 a.m., four cavalry brigades—two Confederate, two Federal; 7,100 mounted cavalry troopers, plus 24 artillery pieces firing away—fought to the death for almost three hours on southern Fleetwood Hill.
When it was over, many dozens of troopers, blue and gray, lay dead and wounded across Fleetwood Hill’s crest and slopes. Stuart wrote, “We buried them all where they fell, friend and foe, alike.”
Fast forward from 1863 to 1989, when the Brandy Station Foundation was formed to counter heavy industrial development threats proposed for several thousand acres on the Brandy Station battlefield.
Our dedicated little group was comprised of local landowners and ardent supporters, but it was correctly perceived that we needed broader “name” support.
And so, in response to a respectful telephone call, Col. Jeb Stuart IV—great-grandson of Gen. Stuart—immediately and enthusiastically signed on with us. As you can imagine, his distinguished presence and sage counsel conveyed instant credibility to our embryonic preservation efforts.
And for many, many years thereafter, until his death last year, Col. Stuart never for a minute left our side at Brandy Station.
It is worth remembering that both Jeb Stuarts tallied victories on the Brandy Station battlefield.
The fact that America’s greatest cavalry battlefield is now saved—including its crown jewel, Fleetwood Hill—stands as a direct tribute and honor to our dear friend and ally, James Ewell Brown Stuart IV.
Much of the Brandy Station battlefield is now preserved forever, thanks to Stuart IV, where so many soldiers fell and yet remain, both Union and Confederate.
Owned now by the esteemed American Battlefield Trust, ancestors like Stuart—and any with an interest in American history—are free to walk all of southern Fleetwood Hill, and glean from the past a better vision for the future.
