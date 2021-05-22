CLARK B. HALL: Preserving Fleetwood Hil—how it all began

Glancing into his wary eyes, it was clear I had asked a question that revealed this was not a frequent line of inquiry. In reply, I mumbled something about the Battle of Brandy Station. “Jeb” Stuart fought there, you see, and I had to find it. Right now.

Discerning that I was both lost and harmless, Mr. Bailey (one did not call him “Ray”) replied that Fleetwood Hill was just across the highway and not more than a half-mile distant.

He then provided instructions (not suggestions): “I want you to go over there, and there are two houses on opposite sides of a road that crosses over a low ridge. That is Fleetwood Hill.”

A “low ridge”? (My boyhood vision anticipated Mount Olympus.)

Mr. Bailey continued, “When you get up there, one house is owned by Joe Troilo and the other by B.B. Mitchell.” Mr. Bailey concluded, “You tell both of them that I sent you.”

In compliance with orders, I soon knocked on two doors, successively, and met both Joe and B.B., separately. Soon afterward, all three of us gathered in Joe’s brick rambler, which then stood on southern Fleetwood Hill.

Thus began a long, close and valued friendship with these good men that lasted many years. (Both are now gone, and deeply lamented, by all.)