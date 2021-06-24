Climate bill sails through U.S. Senate; House bill's prospects look promising

The Growing Climate Solutions Act is supported by many U.S. farming, industry and environmental groups. In Virginia, they include the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation and the Virginia Agribusiness Council.

The bill’s prospects in the House Agriculture Committee look promising, a Democratic aide with close knowledge of the panel said Thursday afternoon.

“We expect that the Growing Climate Solutions Act is likely to be marked up in July,” the aide said. “We are optimistic that it will move through committee next month.

“It’s a bipartisan bill,” the aide said. “... It passed 92 to 8 in the full Senate today. That shows you how popular this idea is, and how much momentum it has.”

Also Thursday, National Farmers Union President Rob Larew praised the Senate’s action and urged the House to take up the bill.