Code Name CrossFit hits the ground running in Culpeper

Culpeper residents in search of a departure from a one-size-fits-all physical fitness regimen were recently given a new option to help them accomplish their wellness goals.

Code Name CrossFit, located at 336 James Madison Highway, officially opened its doors on Jan. 1 and hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 15.

Code Name CrossFit offers coach-led functional fitness training in a group setting. Each class is one hour long and is packed with weight training, lifting, gymnastics and cardio-—all led by a trained and certified coach.

“Every movement can be tailored and scaled to any fitness level and age,” said Megan Xifos, who co-owns the gym with her husband, Andrew, and Alana and Rob Jenkins.

“Code Name CrossFit has built a community where members feel supported, encouraged and properly trained, all while having a great time!”

The business offers personal training, 24-hour gym access, kid’s playroom, shower, lounge area, locker room, parking and membership options. Class times are 5:30 a.m., 9 a.m., noon, 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. every Saturday.

“We’re excited that Code Name CrossFit has landed here in Culpeper and we believe it will provide another viable option for members of the community to pursue their fitness goals,” Culpeper Chamber of Commerce CEO Jeff Say said.

Megan and Andrew developed a shared love for physical fitness while serving in the Navy together. Following their service time, they began visiting area gyms to learn about the business side of things.

“Owning a small business was always a dream,” Megan said. “That dream took shape in the form of a desire to bring a community oriented and results-driven CrossFit gym to the Culpeper community.”

That dream took a sharp turn toward becoming a reality when Megan and Andrew met Alana and Rob during a visit to CrossFit Vint Hill in Warrenton.

Alana and Rob Jenkins have owned CrossFit Vint Hill for six years and been involved in the physical fitness community in the area for more than a decade.

“For 11 years, Rob and Alana have poured their passion for people’s health, nutrition, and fitness, as well as a desire to coach people in those areas of their lives to help them create longevity, into just about everything they do,” Megan said.

The two families, who have a total of nine children between them, wasted no time bonding.

“We developed a strong friendship and decided to form a partnership to bring the fun, fitness-packed community of CrossFit to downtown Culpeper,” Megan said.

For those unfamiliar with the concept of CrossFit, Megan offered a straightforward explanation of it and an invitation to come visit the new gym and see what it’s all about.

“CrossFit isn’t about crazy diets and extreme fitness,” she said. “It’s for everyone and is about accomplishing goals, moving well, making health and wellness a lifestyle and being a part of a family-like community. Code Name CrossFit invites those of all ages and abilities to come try two of our classes for free anytime!”

