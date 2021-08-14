Colonial Dames' Culpeper Chapter rededicates historical marker

To honor Virginia’s rich Colonial history, the Thomas, Lord Culpeper Chapter of the Colonial Dames XVII Century recent rededicated its historical marker to explorer John Lederer and his expeditionary party in Richardsville.

The local chapter is comprised of ladies from the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Rappahannock and Loudon who have proven their lineage to Colonial America.

Guided by indigenous natives, John Lederer and his group on Aug. 20, 1670, became the first Europeans known to have entered Culpeper County. Their entry into Culpeper was made east of the historical marker’s site on the Rappahannock River.

Originally, the John Lederer and Party marker was set and dedicated on Nov. 8, 1983.

This past Wednesday, Sue Evangelista, president of the Thomas, Lord Culpeper chapter, officiated at the rededication ceremonies and led members’ Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag.

Betty Brown, chapter secretary and Yearbook Committee chair, gave the invocation and benediction.

The NSCVXVIIC American’s Creed, Object and Motto were presented.