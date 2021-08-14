 Skip to main content
Colonial Dames' Culpeper Chapter rededicates historical marker
Colonial Dames' Culpeper Chapter rededicates historical marker

Colonial Dames' Culpeer Chapter rededicates historical marker

Betty Brown (left), Cat Schwetke, Sue Evangelista and Barb Ziman (right), members of the National Colonial Dames’ Lord Culpeper Chapter, participate in the rededication of the Lederer Expedition marker in Richardsville.

To honor Virginia’s rich Colonial history, the Thomas, Lord Culpeper Chapter of the Colonial Dames XVII Century recent rededicated its historical marker to explorer John Lederer and his expeditionary party in Richardsville.

The local chapter is comprised of ladies from the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Rappahannock and Loudon who have proven their lineage to Colonial America.

Guided by indigenous natives, John Lederer and his group on Aug. 20, 1670, became the first Europeans known to have entered Culpeper County. Their entry into Culpeper was made east of the historical marker’s site on the Rappahannock River.

Originally, the John Lederer and Party marker was set and dedicated on Nov. 8, 1983.

This past Wednesday, Sue Evangelista, president of the Thomas, Lord Culpeper chapter, officiated at the rededication ceremonies and led members’ Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag.

Betty Brown, chapter secretary and Yearbook Committee chair, gave the invocation and benediction.

The NSCVXVIIC American’s Creed, Object and Motto were presented.

Chapter Historical Committee Chair Barbara Ziman welcomed and recognized guests and presented the event’s speaker, Cat Schwetke, past chapter president and the current chair of the chapter’s Marking & Preservation of Historic Sites Committe and the Membership Committee.

Schwetke described the several explorations of John Lederer and his party.

