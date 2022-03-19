Color of money: State, feds step up funding for Culpeper public schools

A St. Patrick’s Day budget presentation for Culpeper County Public Schools proved lucky as the division chief detailed a golden pot of state and federal funding that continues to flow in the waning days of the two-year COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Tony Brads donned a green leprechaun’s hat at the start and end of the hourlong March 17 meeting, in which he detailed the school division’s proposed $112 million operating budget for fiscal 2023. The spending plan would be a 13 percent increase over this fiscal year.

Enrollment is over 8,200 students, spanning six elementary, two middle and three high schools, Dr. Brads said.

“I’m looking for that pot of gold, luck of the Irish perhaps or maybe green being the color of money—any of those works,” Brads said, stepping to the podium.

Supervisors Tom Underwood and Brad Rosenberger were absent. Several School Board members were in the audience.

Re-benchmarking occurs this year, Brads said of the Composite Index comparing the wealth of the commonwealth to the wealth of each of its localities. Culpeper County’s number slipped to 0.3594 compared to 0.3741 the last benchmark year, meaning its public schools have “slightly less ability to pay.” That means $860,000 more in state funding, he said.

All told, Culpeper County will receive $10.5 million more from the state in fiscal 2023, including $3.8 million for school construction projects.

“We never had that before,” Brads said, noting that statewide, Virginia is setting aside a half-billion dollars for school projects. “It’s an anomaly. That is an unusual year.”

The additional money allocated by the General Assembly addresses the fact that 51 percent of Virginia’s public schools were built between the 1800s and 1969, Brads said.

“They’re going in the right direction to make up some of that, but will not make it all up,” he said.

In Culpeper, most of the state school-construction monies will be used to replace the roof at Culpeper Middle School, costing $2.2 million. Other projects that made the list are new gym bleachers at Culpeper County High School and converting four common areas at Eastern View High School into academic areas.

From the federal government, Culpeper County Public Schools will receive a $2.2 million increase in fiscal 2023, largely in continuing CARES Act funds for coronavirus relief. It will be used for operations—new staff, materials, driver incentives, contracted services, field trips, Girls on the Run and after-school programs.

Personnel health insurance through Anthem (with a 67 percent participation rate in Culpeper Public Schools) will increase 4 percent and so will the annual employer contribution to employee health savings accounts—from $500 to $1,000.

Culpeper teacher pay continues to be in the mid-range for the region. Culpeper schools’ budget proposal includes a 5 percent raise, plus a step on the salary scale. A starting teacher’s salary would go from $45,729 to $48,015.

Eight new teachers (two elementary, two secondary and four English as a Second Language) are in the fiscal 2023 plan, for 15 total new personnel (costing $1.1 million), including a speech language pathologist, a social worker and a teacher mentor. Another $467,000 will raise stipends for support staff.

The school system will also hike employee tuition assistance, with 90 percent coverage for up to three classes, compared to 75 percent for two classes, currently.

The school system will see a $150,000 increase in annual rent it pays for its new administrative office on James Madison Highway, after managers moved out of the Central Office on Radio Lane so renovations there could add eight classrooms, another federally funded project.

A new administration building, projected to cost $4 million, will save the school system $250,000 annually in rent payments for facilities that include its Family Resource Center and an office in the Willow Shade center on State Route 229.

With the additional state and federal money, the schools are asking for $418,000, or 1.26 percent, more in local funds. Brads said that is pretty amazing considering that the state will provide 18 percent more and the feds 37 percent more than in this fiscal year’s budget.

Such increases won’t be sustainable in the future, he added, noting that there are very few recurring costs from the schools’ fiscal 2023 windfall.

“We have a robust spending plan and believe its meets our needs,” Brads said.

The superintendent gave kudos to the state for its enhanced support.

“It’s hard for me to say that, but I want to give some recognition,” Brads said. “The state wants to keep some of the burden off the localities.”

He said it was the biggest state increase for public schools he had seen.

“Frankly, it’s about time,” Brads said.

Overall, Culpeper County government will benefit from the state and federal windfall for fiscal 2023, County Adminstrator John Egertson told the Board of Supervisors in brief remarks after Brads’ presentation.

The county’s $211.4 million budget, including debt and capital improvements plan, is a nearly 21 percent increase over the current fiscal year, largely due to all the extra school money.

It also includes $1.7 million over fiscal 2022 in state and federal Department of Homeland Security funding and $4 million in general-fund support for general government.

The county general fund grew that much due to increased local revenue, Egerston said.

It means the county property-tax rate will remain level in fiscal 2023, including real estate at 55cents per every $100 of assessed valuation. Culpeper recently did away with its transient occupancy tax on lodging, as well as its $20 vehicle fee.

A public hearing on the county budget and tax rate will be held April 19, with budget adoption slated for May 4.

“I think we’re in really good shape,” Egertson said. He did not wear a leprechaun’s hat.

