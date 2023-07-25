After nearly 16 years living in Culpeper, my wife, Jenny Paxson, and I — now both retired — are moving back to our hometown Dayton, Ohio.

I think the first time I ever heard the name Culpeper was in the classic 1963 film comedy “It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” where the head of the police, as played by Spencer Tracy, was named Captain Culpepper (the movie studio’s spelling, not mine.)

Back in 2002, Jenny and I heard from our employer, the Library of Congress, that the Motion Picture Conservation Center, then located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, would be moving to a new facility, being built in Culpeper at the former site of the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank, a high security bunker.

Two years later, we took our first trip to the area to visit the that underground facility on Mt. Pony before it was bulldozed to make way for the new National Audio-Visual Conservation Center (aka Packard Campus).

We spent several days driving around the town and county just to meet the people, discover the area with its beautiful countryside, including Mountain Run Lake, the Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah Valley, Civil War battlefields, antique shops, country cooking restaurants and Slindy’s indoor Flea Market, which became our used furniture store for a while.

Jenny and I moved to Culpeper in 2007 when the new facility opened — along with a dozen or so other staff members from Dayton and many more from other divisions of the Library of Congress in Washington.

We bought a home on Virginia Ave. and, on our first day here, we saw a deer at the pond across the street, which we took as a good omen. We met friendly neighbors and, in fact, spent more than two hours that first day on the sidewalk talking to Tom and Sue Doetzer about the Redwood Lakes subdivision and the things they loved about living here. We noticed the nice habit folks have of waving hello at you as they drive by and quickly became happy wavers ourselves.

One of the reasons we picked our home on Virginia Ave. was that Jenny is a big fan of an old-time radio show, called “Vic & Sade,” which was a 15 minute family comedy that played Monday through Friday (1932-1946) and was full of gentle home spun humor for a couple that lived on Virginia Ave.

I liked the idea of living in Culpeper because I saw it as a cross between Mayberry in “The Andy Griffith Show” and “The Waltons,” created by Earl Hamner Jr. and was based on his family memories growing up in the hills of Schuyler, Virginia.

In 2008, the NAVCC Packard Campus Theater was opened to the public for free screenings of classic movies, silent films with live musical accompaniment, documentaries, live-musical performances, lectures, radio show recreations, pre-movie slide shows (most created by Jenny) and film festivals. Before we both retired last year, the theater had shown more than 2,000 titles and is still going strong.

I worked in the nitrate film vaults with my old friend from Ohio, George Willeman, who has worked nearly 40 years with the Library. Together we took care of more than 175,000 reels of highly flammable nitrate film made between 1891 and the early 1950s from studios like Columbia, Warner Bros., Universal, RKO, Fox newsreels, MGM, Paramount, Monogram and Disney, as well as thousands of collector’s films, independently produced films and many odd and unique one-of-a-kind reels.

Some highlights of our 15-plus years here include meeting celebrities, including Mary Badham, the actress who played Scout in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” who I had invited to introduce a screening of the film. We had already sold out every seat by advance reservations, so to prevent mass disappointments, we couldn’t tell anyone she was coming.

We waited until the theater was full, then made the announcement that not only was Scout there in-person, but that she was staying afterwards to be interviewed onstage — by yours truly.

Badham, who lives in Richmond, stayed for photos and autographs, and met most of the audience before we had to call it a night. Needless to say, it was an unforgettable evening for everyone.

On a personal note, we got to make local friends, including David Albee, a liaison with the Library who helped with the staff relocation and is now with the AARP, who restored a 1700’s cabin into his mountain top resort above Sperryville; Dianne and Jerry Hermanson, who attended more screenings than anyone else for many years and used to bring cookies and sweets for the Library’s employees in gratitude for the work they do; retired character actor Marvin McIntyre, who introduced one of his films, “Fandango” to a full house; and Christopher Geest, an extraordinary film buff and southern gentleman who sadly passed away earlier this year, along with dozens of other local film buffs.

And we met and became friends with reporter Allison Brophy Champion, who became a champion for Culpeper and the Packard Campus theater.

Many of our former colleagues are like our second family, but now we feel the need to move back to Dayton, Ohio, to be close to what is left of our friends and family there. And we will have stories to tell them about the home we found here in this beautiful countryside of Northern Virginia, among warm friendly people and the cultural oasis on the southern edge of town, called the Packard Campus of the Library of Congress National Audio-Visual Conservation Center, that houses the largest film collection in the world along with an amazing collection of audio material. Among the Library’s six million artifacts, you will find lots of dedicated staff members and stories waiting to be discovered.

Something else we will miss — besides the people — once we return to Ohio is the parade of colorful Crepe Myrtle trees and hydrangea bushes every summer, the abundance of bluebirds and the bright yellow golden finches that crowded our feeders, along with the sleek blue and black swallows and brown and tan Carolina wrens.

Now, as Willie Nelson said, I just can’t wait to be “on the road again.”